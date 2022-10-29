Sport

The Pinnacles 2022

The Pinnacles 2022

LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play

Perth Racing and Racing and Wagering WA are proud to present The Pinnacles (supported by TABtouch) – the inaugural running of Western Australia’s premier racing carnival.

 More than $10.5 million in prize money is up for grabs, with four chances to compete for $1.5m across consecutive Saturdays at Ascot Racecourse.

 We have 30 black type races running across the entire 2022 Spring Ascot Racing Carnival (Saturday 8 October 2022 to 1 January 2023), of which 16 feature in The Pinnacles.

Date Event Venue Time AWST Watch (Perth only)
Saturday 19 November Furphy Railway Stakes Day Ascot Racecourse 1800-2000 10 and 10 Play
Saturday 19 November Crown Perth Winterbottom Stakes Day Ascot Racecourse 1800-2000 10 and 10 Play
Saturday 19 November Drummond Golf Northerly Stakes Day Ascot Racecourse 1800-2000 10 and 10 Play

LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play

