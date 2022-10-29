The Pinnacles 2022

Perth Racing and Racing and Wagering WA are proud to present The Pinnacles (supported by TABtouch) – the inaugural running of Western Australia’s premier racing carnival.
More than $10.5 million in prize money is up for grabs, with four chances to compete for $1.5m across consecutive Saturdays at Ascot Racecourse.
We have 30 black type races running across the entire 2022 Spring Ascot Racing Carnival (Saturday 8 October 2022 to 1 January 2023), of which 16 feature in The Pinnacles.
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Time AWST
|Watch (Perth only)
|Saturday 19 November
|Furphy Railway Stakes Day
|Ascot Racecourse
|1800-2000
|10 and 10 Play
|Saturday 19 November
|Crown Perth Winterbottom Stakes Day
|Ascot Racecourse
|1800-2000
|10 and 10 Play
|Saturday 19 November
|Drummond Golf Northerly Stakes Day
|Ascot Racecourse
|1800-2000
|10 and 10 Play