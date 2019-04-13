A Hard Fought Draw in the 21st Sydney Derby

The Western Sydney Wanderers were desperate for a win against Sydney FC after not winning a game against them since February 2017. The Wanderers coach, Markus Babbel, keen for a win against Steve Corica's men here at ANZ Stadium.



The Wanderers came out strong with the first shot on goal in the 3rd minute.



But it was Sydney FC who got the first goal. Anthony Caceres cut through from midfield to deliver the ball to Alex Brosque who pushed the ball across the keeper with his left foot into the bottom left of the goal. It wasn't a power shot but it got the job done. Unfortunately Brosque bruised his heel during this play. He struggled on for the rest of the first half but he didn't return for the second.



It then heated up between the Sydney arch rivals with the Wanderers being given three yellow cards within the first 15 minutes of the game. Keanu Baccus in the 11th minute then Bruce Kamau and Raul Llorente both in the 12th minute.



There was a bit of excitement at the end of the first half for Wanderers fans with two back to back shots on goal by Mitchell Duke. Both shots were blocked and then cleared by Sydney FC.



The second half began with both teams evenly matched but the Wanderers soon established themselves as the dominant team early in the half.



In the 56th minute Sydney FC's Brandon O'Neill was given a yellow card. The resulting free kick was taken by Alexander Baumjohann with the ball ending up in the back of the net after deflecting off the wall. The equalising goal coming in the 57th minute.



The ball was being taken end to end with shots at the goals by both teams. Both wanting this win. Even as the game was drawing to an end the attacking continued. The fans in the stands all getting vocal cheering and pushing for their team to secure the win.



Majok then scooped it over the bar in the 93rd minute followed by a shot by Roly Bonevacia.



Adam Le Fondre had the last shot at goal in this exciting game.



Full-time and the game ended at 1-1. Each team deserved the win with the fight and spirit that was displayed on the pitch.



