Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Ninkovic stoppage-time goal wins Big Blue

Ninkovic stoppage-time goal wins Big Blue

Sydney FC 2-1 against Victory at the SCG

The 49th Big Blue was won in second-half stoppage time in a dramatic finale to a game that looked destined for a stalemate.

Milos Ninkovic's deflected shot past a wrong-footed Matthew Acton was against the run of play but reward for a bright first half and attacking intent throughout.

Sydney started the match brightly, bombarding a porous Victory defence and it took only 6 minutes for them to open the scoring.

Midfielder Brandon O'Neill, controlled the ball outside the box, cut inside and unleashed a left-foot screamer for only his second goal of the season.

FC kept up the pressure, Ninkovic firing just over after the Victory back-line was breached again.

But Melbourne got back into the game in the 16th minute - Keisuke Honda showed his class by playing in Kosta Barbarouses who won a challenge and dinked the ball over the keeper.

It was his 10th in 11 matches and looked to signal a flurry of goals that never came, despite both sides' positive attacking play.

The second half was disappointing compared to the first - clear cut chances were rare but the best fell to the away team - Toivonen shot just wide 10 minutes from time, when he should have scored.

The game looked destined for a draw, but in the 93rd minute, substitute Siem De Jong burst down the wing, pulled the cross back to find Ninkovic, whose shot deflected off Carl Valeri to claim the three points.

The win guarantees Sydney a home final in the playoffs and narrows the gap to just 3 points on Perth Glory.

Victory stay in 3rd place and will take solace in an energetic performance.


Western Sydney Wanderers v Sydney FC LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Kick off - 7.50pm AEST Saturday 13 April.

Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April