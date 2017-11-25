Sydney Surge to Top of Table

This victory capped off a brilliant week for Sydney - with the men in sky blue showing no signs of fatigue after backing up from their FFA Cup triumph on Tuesday night.



Sydney hit the scoreboard early when a deft touch from Matt Simon put David Carney into space inside the box - and the former Socceroo slotted it through to give the home side a 1-0 lead after only 7 minutes.



The home sides lead was doubled moments later when a questionable handball decision on Brisbane's Jacob Pepper inside the box allowed Adrian Mierzejewski to drive home a penalty and give a two-goal lead within the first 15 minutes.



The Sky Blues headed into the major break with a 2-0 lead, despite Brisbane controlling 57% of the possession in the opening half - as the Roar had no way through the stifling Sydney defense, with midfielders Josh Brillante and Brandon O'Neill holding things together for the home side.



Tempers flared in the second half when Avraam Papadopoulos appeared to spit towards Matt Simon, who was quick to retaliate - giving the referee no choice but to show the red card to both men, leaving both sides down to only ten players to close out the contest.



Only four minutes after the pair were given their marching orders, Sydney FC struck again and put the game out of reach in the 79th minute - as Sebastian Ryall nodded home a perfectly weighted cross from

Jordy Buijs to extend the margin to 3-0.



Brisbane drew one back in stoppage time when Brett Holman found space near the byline and found Jack Hingert in space, who caught a deflection to wrong-foot Andrew Redmayne and salvage a late goal.