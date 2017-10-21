Sydney snatch dramatic derby draw

Things looked dire for the men in sky blue in the early stages of the match, as Wanderers striker Oriel Riera found the back of the net only 3 minutes into the contest - when he headed a beautifully placed cross past the keeper to send the RBB into raptures.



The Wanderers lead was doubled in the 30th minute, when defender Brendan Hamill latched on to a free kick from Alvaro Cejudo at the back post, giving the Western Sydney boys a 2-0 advantage after half an hour.



Sydney drew one back only seven minutes later when David Carney strolled into the box and was met by a questionable challenge from Chris Herd, leaving the official with no choice but to point to the spot.



Fortunately for the Sydney faithful, Bobo slotted home the goal to bring the men in sky blue back within a goal of their rivals heading into the major break.



The hosts refused to relent and continued their pressure against the Wanderers - and their class was shown in the 60th minute when Alex Brosque sparked some counter-attack, leading to a stunning strike from Josh Brilliante to level the scores at two-apiece.



Sydney had a chance to steal the three points in injury time, when substitute Matt Simon missed a header from close-range - but both sides were forced to settle for a solitary point after a hard fought contest.