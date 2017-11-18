Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Sydney FC victorius at rain drenched Allianz Stadium

Sydney FC victorius at rain drenched Allianz Stadium

Sydney FC solidify their place as the Hyundai A-League's team to beat with a 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets.

The match was played in unpredictable weather at a rain drenched Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

The locals opened the scoring with Ninkovic burying an early opener in the fifth minute. The second goal in the 59th minute was a mastermind creation with quick passes towards the goal. 

Newcastle Jets keeper Duncan releasing the slippery ball and directly moving it towards Bobo for a quick tap-in in the 59th minute allowed SydneyFC to extend the lead 2-0.  

In the 65th minute, Sydney keeper Andrew Redmayne had made some early saves in both halves, but was outplayed by Newcastle Jets Petratos long range kick skidding off the greasy surface into the back of the net. 

The victory has led to Sydney FC reclaiming top spot from the previously unbeaten Newcastle Jets FC.

Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar, broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay  from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 25th November 2017


Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April