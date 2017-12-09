Sydney FC victorious in Sydney Derby

Sydney FC started the match with an opening, long range goal set up by David Carney and smashed into the net by the foot of Adrian Mierzejewski in the 14th minute.

The game continued with the Sky Blues controlling the play with Jordy Buijs and Alex Wilkinson having several chances to extend the lead.

The Wanderers looked a chance in the 29th minute with Alvaro Cejudo having a strike from the edge of the box with no luck as the ball tipped onto the bar by Redmayne.

The Sky Blues bounced back with Bobo assisting Brosque by raising the ball over the Wanderer’s defence and Brosque coolly tapping the ball home to make it 2-0.

Sydney FC continued their powerful play and in the 46th minute Mierzejewski stood over a free kick and made no mistakes smashing the ball past Janjetovic’s hands.

The start of the second half saw Sydney display their dominance with a delicate cross from Mierzejewski’s and straight into the head of Wanderer’s Lachlan Scott which deflected the ball into the back of their own net, to bring the lead for the Sky Blue’s to 4-0.

The final blow for the Wanderer’s came in the 76th minute with O’Neill breaking through some defective defense and curling it past the keeper.

The Sky Blues fans’ s were ecstatic behind the net and with this result make history as the biggest derby win for Sydney FC.

Central Coast Mariners v Western Sydney Wanderers broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 9th December 2017



