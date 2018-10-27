Sydney FC beat Wanderers in fiery derby

Adam le Fondre and Alex Brosque scored the goals to win the Sydney derby against the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Wanderers manager Markus Babbel was sent to the stands after a controversial VAR decision that chalked off a Roly Bonevacia strike in the 59th minute.



An incenced Babbel threw down his coat, confronted the 4th official and kicked an advertising hoarding to be sent off for only the second time in his 500 game career.



The incident merely served to rile up the crowd of 30,588 at the SCG, Sydney FC's new home for this season.



Adam le Fondre made it 2 goals in 2 games in the 3rd minute, beating a poor Wanderers offside trap to strike a shot against the keeper, but finish the rebound.



Alex Brosque scored the winner in the 53rd minute in his 200th A-League game, after Wanderers failed to fully clear from a free kick.

His low left-foot shot across the keeper looked to make the game safe but minutes later Wanderers seemed to equalise when Bonevacia struck from the edge of the box.



However after a delay for a VAR viewing, the goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up play.



Despite a spirited display WSW have now only won one of the last 14 Sydney derbies, losing 9.