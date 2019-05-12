Sydney FC defeat Melbourne Victory 6-1

The match between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory was expected to be the scene of a battlefield with the rivals going head to head for a spot in the Grand Final.

It was anything but, with Sydney FC winning with the match 6 – 1, the biggest score in an elimination semi-final in A-League history.

In the 3rd minute there was an open goal which FC took advantage of with Thomas spilling a corner, off the foot of Aaron Calver over the line. This is the first time this season that a team has scored against Melbourne Victory from the corner.

Alex Gross also scoring in the 43rd minute with a brilliant volley and shape, almost going horizontal to celebrate another goal. When Leigh Boxham from Victory headed an own goal in the final minutes of the first half, it extended Sydney FC lead to 3-0, to provide a confident start to the second half for the boys in blue.

Coming into the second half there was no contest. The blues continued their scoring streak with a fourth goal scored after a penalty was awarded to Adam Le Fondre. From this vantage there were no mistakes to be made. Le Fronde was on fire and in the 69th minute broke into the box kicking his second goal into the goals far post bring the score to 5-0.

In the 88th minute Ninkovic secured the Sky blues their final goal for the match.

It was too little too late for Melbourne Victory as they managed to score one goal in the final minutes of the match.

Sydney FC are basking in this glory with a memorable win, but only for a short time as their eyes are on the biggest prize of all, the A-League premiership title.














