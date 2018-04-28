Melbourne Victory win 3-2 over Sydney FC in the battle of the blues!

Melbourne Victory upset the odds to defeat Sydney FC 3-2 in extra time at Alliance Stadium.



It is only the second time in two seasons that Sydney FC have been beaten on home soil.



Sydney FC drew first blood in the second semi final with a penality kick in the 24' which saw the first points awarded with a home goal of the chest of Stefan Nigro from Melbourne Victory.



There were further opportunities early for Melbourne with a penality in the 26' but the safe hands of goalkeeper Redmayne collected the ball stopping any chance of a score.



In the 31' Barbarouses evens the score 1-1 with a shot deflected off Buijs into the net.



Surrounded by the Sky Blues defenders Barbarouses collects a stray pass, hands off to team mate Berisha, who quickly finds Troisi on the far post to tap it home to take the lead 1-2 in the 47'.



Not to be out done Sydney FC put the pressure on and with 15 seconds remaining Bobo is given one last chance to even the score, Mierzejewski turns it back with Victory's Terry Antonious deflected it into his own net making it 2-2.



In extra-time Melbourne Victory needing to regroup and prepare for the mental challenge to defeat Sydney FC.



Terry Antonis redeemed himself in the 117' to run the ball from halfway, dribbling all the way to the box and kicking the winning goal to see the final score 2-3, securing Melbourne Victory a chance at the Hyundai A- Leaugue Championship trophy against the Newcastle Jets.





A-League Final - Newcastle Jets v Melbourne Victory broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 7.30pm AEDT, Saturday 5th May 2018