Central Coast Mariners back to haunt Sydney FC with 1-1 draw

A confident Sydney FC took to the field on home turf seeking their 25th straight win on home soil, and revenge on Central Coast Mariners – the Sky Blues only loss this season.

It was also a milestone night for Sky Blues Coach Graham Arnold, who celebrated his 200th match coaching within the A-League, and 100th match the with Sydney club, ironically against the team he first coached with the A-League.

Mariners, who were sitting 2nd last on the table were not giving it away easily.

7’ into the first half Sydney FC’s keeper Redmayne brought down Appiah-Kubi of Mariners in the box, bringing on a penalty, allowing Blake Powel of the Mariners to slot the ball past Redmayne with ease bringing the score to 0-1.

The remainder of the first half saw many missed opportunities and fumbled chances from both sides.

Sydney FC were after a first-half equalizer, when in the 45’ Bobo of Sydney FC hit the back of the net, looking quite unsure himself, only to be confirmed offside.

As the first half spilled into extra time, the Mariners looked to extend their lead to 0-2, when the young Central Coast midfielder Lachlan Wales took a shot at open goal straight under the cross bar, only to sail it straight over, ending the half 0-1.

After a somewhat frustrating and sluggish first-half, Sydney FC returned to the pitch determined to dominate, however struggled against the Mariners unrelenting pressure.

Bobo got his chance to redeem himself in the 60’ as he brilliantly headed a ball from Mierzejewski inside the post, equalizing the score 1-1.

The fulltime score remained 1-1 as both teams struggled to break the tie.

Man of the Match was awarded Central Coast Mariner’s Alan Baro now having won the title in back-to-back matches.

