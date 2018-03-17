Sport

The Roar break Sydney’s 2-year home win streak!

Brisbane are now only 2 points from the top six

A muggy, uncomfortable Sydney evening was only the beginning of the Sky Blues troubles when they hosted Brisbane on Saturday at Allianz Stadium.

Coming off a previous week’s defeat, the team has been suffering somewhat of a lull in form, coupled with fears that distractions have arisen amid recent Socceroos appointments.

The odds, however, were heavily in Sydney’s favour, having been undefeated in their last 5 games against the Roar, and remained unbeaten at home for the past 2 years.

The Roar opening the scoring in the 9’ with a corner sent by Eric Bautheac allowed teammate Matt McKay to head it past keeper Andrew Redmayne – The Brisbane skipper was in disbelief at his rare goal, bringing his side to 0-1!

Brisbane’s energy continued, as Sydney struggled to get into the game. A frustration David Carney of the Sky Blues blatantly hacked Eric Bautheac, resulting in a yellow. The 18’ free kick was sent in the box where Ivan Franjic of the Roar skilfully headed the ball across the net to enable Jacob Pepper to bury it – Another unlikely scorer for the visiting team, with his first goal in six years! The home team are now chasing 0-2.

34’ saw Sydney appear to be back in the game – Adrian Mierzejewski sent the free kick to Alex Wilkinson who heads it past the keeper…  A VAR review reveals Wilkinson being offside by a shoulder.

In the second half, Sydney begin to find momentum – In the 59’ another free kick was sent towards the post by Jordy Buijs to be headed in by Milos Ninkovic. The Sky Blues bring the score 1-2.

Brisbane continue to hold under enormous pressure for the remainder of the match, as Sydney fail to equalize with a few very late chances.

The Roar ran out with a 1-2 win, now just 2 points shy of a top six spot on the Hyundai A-League ladder.

Melbourne City v Western Sydney Wanderers broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 24th March 2018

Sport in June: Wrap
Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Catch up with all the action from April