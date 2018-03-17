The Roar break Sydney’s 2-year home win streak!

A muggy, uncomfortable Sydney evening was only the beginning of the Sky Blues troubles when they hosted Brisbane on Saturday at Allianz Stadium.

Coming off a previous week’s defeat, the team has been suffering somewhat of a lull in form, coupled with fears that distractions have arisen amid recent Socceroos appointments.

The odds, however, were heavily in Sydney’s favour, having been undefeated in their last 5 games against the Roar, and remained unbeaten at home for the past 2 years.

The Roar opening the scoring in the 9’ with a corner sent by Eric Bautheac allowed teammate Matt McKay to head it past keeper Andrew Redmayne – The Brisbane skipper was in disbelief at his rare goal, bringing his side to 0-1!

Brisbane’s energy continued, as Sydney struggled to get into the game. A frustration David Carney of the Sky Blues blatantly hacked Eric Bautheac, resulting in a yellow. The 18’ free kick was sent in the box where Ivan Franjic of the Roar skilfully headed the ball across the net to enable Jacob Pepper to bury it – Another unlikely scorer for the visiting team, with his first goal in six years! The home team are now chasing 0-2.

34’ saw Sydney appear to be back in the game – Adrian Mierzejewski sent the free kick to Alex Wilkinson who heads it past the keeper… A VAR review reveals Wilkinson being offside by a shoulder.

In the second half, Sydney begin to find momentum – In the 59’ another free kick was sent towards the post by Jordy Buijs to be headed in by Milos Ninkovic. The Sky Blues bring the score 1-2.

Brisbane continue to hold under enormous pressure for the remainder of the match, as Sydney fail to equalize with a few very late chances.

The Roar ran out with a 1-2 win, now just 2 points shy of a top six spot on the Hyundai A-League ladder.

Melbourne City v Western Sydney Wanderers broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay from 7.45pm AEDT, Saturday 24th March 2018

