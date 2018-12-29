Sky Blues on winning streak with 2-1 win over The Roar

Sydney FC have won their third match in a row for the first time in the 2018/19 A-League season, after winning 2-1 over Brisbane Roar.

The Roar put up a commendable effort after yesterday’s sudden exit of team manager John Aloisi. In a pre-match interview, Brisbane Captain Matt McKay stated the move was ‘disappointing’, but ‘every club goes through it at some point’.

There had been some speculation of Aloisi’s future, given the team have only one win in their nine games this season. Darren Davis stepped in as the interim manager for the team.

The Sky Blues opened up the scoring in the 16’ when Michael Zullo sailed a brilliant pass into the box for Adam Le Fondre to head into the back of the net.

While Sydney may have scored first, The Roar dominated for the remainder of the first half, with a controversial equalizer coming in the 35’ from Matt McKay. Sky Blues keeper Andrew Redmayne was convinced the goal had been the result of a handball, however his appeal was overturned.

Half time broke with a 1-1 draw.

In the 55’ Adam Le Fondre put his second goal away for the home team. Teammate Brandon O'Neill sent the ball flying into the box for Le Fondre to once again slide it into the bottom of the net.

Brisbane looked to equalize the score for the second time in the 85’ minute after a penalty was awarded just outside the box, after Adam Taggar was fouled by Aaron Calver. After a lengthy 3.5’ of VAR decision intervention, The Roar missed their golden opportunity to level the score, as Andrew Redmayne made an excellent save.

The Sky Blues were left singing praises to their keeper with a 2-1 over their visitors.

Sydney now share the top of the A-League ladder with Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory, each sitting on 20 points.