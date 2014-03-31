Swim Champs

Sport

This year the stakes are high as athletes compete for the chance to represent their country in Glasgow this July at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and again in August at the Pan Pacific Championships on the Gold Coast.

Tune in on Wednesday evening when Thomas Fraser-Holmes attempts to secure his spot in the 2014 Commonwealth Games squad, and back up his Delhi Gold in the Men’s 400m Individual Medley.

On Thursday, Olympic Gold medallist, Emily Seebohm, hits the pool to defend her Women’s 100m Backstroke record and James Magnussen warms up in the Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats and Semis, with the Final on Friday.

Sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell line up against each other in the Women’s 100m Freestyle on Saturday, while teenage favourite Jordan Harrison takes to the starting blocks for the Men’s 1500m Freestyle event on Sunday.

Join TEN Sport’s Mel McLaughlin, Lachy Reid and Mark Howard, with expert commentator Nicole Livingstone, for all this and more, as they bring viewers all the action from the Brisbane Aquatic Centre – live and exclusive on ONE.

2014 Australian Swimming Championships.

Live from 7.30pm AEDT, Tuesday, April 1 to Sunday, April 6 on ONE.

Program of events

