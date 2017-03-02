Supercars Clipsal 500

Sport

The Supercars return to screens this weekend

Live And Free On TEN And WIN Network

With just one day to go until the highly anticipated Clipsal 500 returns to television screens around the country on Network Ten, teams and drivers are preparing for the season opening round of the Supercars.

All eyes will be on the grid when the professionals of Australian motor racing strap themselves into their Supercars and prepare to take on the infamous Adelaide Parklands Street Circuit. Will local Adelaide driver Nick Percat go back to back on his home turf at the Clipsal 500 Adelaide, or will 2016 Supercars Champion Shane Van Gisbergen continue his winning form and take home the first race of the season?

Join TEN Sport’s Matt White and Mark Howard as they call all of the action live on TEN across the weekend. Joining them is former Supercars driver and expert commentator Mark Larkham, current Nissan Motorsport Supercars driver Rick Kelly and Kate Peck.

The Clipsal 500 coverage kicks off on Friday 3 March at 12.00pm AEDT and continues all weekend. Don’t miss all the action, live and free on TEN and TEN HD.

Friday 3 March. 12.00pm – 5.00pm AEDT live on TEN And WIN Network.
Saturday 4 March. 11:30am – 6.00pm AEDT live on TEN And WIN Network.
Sunday 5 March. 11:30am – 6.00pm AEDT live on TEN And WIN Network.

