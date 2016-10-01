Steyn sinks Wallabies in Pretoria

The Springboks fly-half was instrumental - and was the sole point scorer for his side , slotting two drop goals and three penalties to bring his personal tally to 18 points for the night.



Steyn put South Africa on the board early with a drop goal in the 4th minute of play - but the Wallabies were quick to respond when Bernard Foley slotted a penalty in the 7th minute to lock up the scores at three apiece.



The Wallabies continued this momentum only minutes later, when a barnstorming run from Michael Hooper put the men in gold in great position to add to their lead.



Moments later, Scott Sio was crashing over for Australia - giving them a 10-3 advantage after 14 minutes.



Australia continued to probe - and dominated the territorial battle in the opening half, but some resilient defense from the Springboks held the Wallabies at bay for the remainder of the game.



The game was an arm-wrestle throughout, as teams traded field position - but ill-discipline was costly for Australia, allowing Steyn to chip away at their lead with his boot, adding a penalty goal in the 26th minute to bring his side within four points.



A yellow card to Israel Folau allowed the Springboks to add another three points to their tally only minutes later - as the Wallabies fullback spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin for a late hit on Bryan Habana.



South Africa added to their score on the stroke of half-time when Dean Mumm was ruled to be offside - and Steyn slotted another penalty goal to give his side a 12-10 lead heading into the major break.



The arm-wrestle continued after half-time - as both teams battled for field position in the early stages of the second term, and the Wallabies were given a chance to open the second half scoring after Springboks forward Lood de Jager was ruled to be offside.



However, Wallabies kicker Reece Hodge pushed his penalty attempt to the right of the posts and Springboks narrowly maintained their two point advantage.



The Wallabies had another chance only moments later - as the Springboks conceded another penalty, but this time Hodge's attempt went to the left of the posts and gave South Africa another reprieve.



Despite plenty of possession in the attacking half, the Wallabies did not have an answer for the stringent Springboks defense - and could not break through for their second try.



The first points in the second half came in the 75th minute, when Morne Steyn slotted his third penalty goal to give his side a 15-10 lead with only five minutes to go.



The Wallabies had one last roll of the dice - but a forward pass from Quade Cooper handed the ball back to the home side, allowing Steyn to add to his personal tally with a drop goal in the 80th minute.