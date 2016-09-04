Squad Named For South Africa And Argentina Tests

Five new faces have been welcomed into the squad with Henry Speight back in the fold after travelling to Rio de Janeiro as part Australia’s rugby sevens Olympic campaign, while Sefa Naivalu will train with the team ahead of becoming eligible for the Wallabies on September 18.



Brumbies and UC Vikings lock Rory Arnold has overcome an elbow injury and will join the squad after two strong displays in the National Rugby Championship, while Luke Morahan has earned a re-call with some impressive form for Perth Spirit.



Having already had seven debutants in 2016, Cheika has named a further four uncapped players in the squad with Kyle Godwin, Lopeti Timani, Tom Robertson and Naivalu all looking to pull on the Gold jersey for the first time.



Wallabies veteran Adam Ashley-Cooper has returned to Bordeaux for the 2016/17 Top 14 season, after racking up his 116th Test in last weekend’s defeat to the All Blacks in Wellington.



Fellow French-based stars Drew Mitchell and Will Genia will remain with the squad despite the commencement of club duties for Toulon and Stade Francais respectively.

Matt Giteau, Matt Toomua, Rob Horne and Ben McCalman were not considered for the squad because of injury.



The Qantas Wallabies will continue their Rugby Championship campaign against South Africa at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on Saturday September 10 before taking on Argentina at nib Stadium, Perth on Saturday September 17. Tickets for the clash are available through Ticketek.



Qantas Wallabies 33-man squad for The Rugby Championship Tests against South Africa and Argentina





Allan Alaalatoa (2 Tests) Rory Arnold (2 Tests) Adam Coleman (2 Tests) Quade Cooper (59 Tests) Kane Douglas (25 Tests) Scott Fardy (35 Tests) Israel Folau (43 Tests) Bernard Foley (32 Tests) Will Genia (68 Tests) Kyle Godwin* James Hanson (10 Tests) Dane Haylett-Petty (5 Tests) Reece Hodge (1 Test) Michael Hooper (56 Tests) Sekope Kepu (68 Tests) Samu Kerevi (3 Tests) Tevita Kuridrani (36 Tests) Sean McMahon (9 Tests) Drew Mitchell (70 Tests) Stephen Moore (c) (107 Tests) Luke Morahan (2 Tests) Dean Mumm (48 Tests) Sefa Naivalu* Nick Phipps (44 Tests) David Pocock (58 Tests) Tatafu Polota-Nau (66 Tests) Tom Robertson* Rob Simmons (63 Tests) Scott Sio (20 Tests) Will Skelton (16 Tests) Henry Speight (5 Tests) James Slipper (79 Tests) Lopeti Timani*



