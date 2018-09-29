Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Springboks punish wasteful Wallabies

Springboks punish wasteful Wallabies

23-12 as South Africa's pressure proves too much

South Africa continued their excellent run of form to dominate a scrappy match in Port Elizabeth.


The Wallabies were shell-shocked after 23 seconds with Aphiwe Dyantyi collecting a wild Kurtley Beale throw to score. 


The Springboks made it 12-0 on 20 minutes with Faf de Klerk profiting from some weak Wallabies defending.


Australia fought back with a gritty first-half performance - Reece Hodge drove through to make it 12-5 and Will Genia showed lightning pace to score from the Wallabies' best move of the game.


The difference was the impeccable kicking from Handre Pollard - his 2 penalty kicks and 2 conversions meant that the Springboks went into half-time 20-12 ahead.


South Africa controlled the rest of the game, with scoreboard pressure forcing the Wallabies into numerous mistakes and throwing away possession.


A final Pollard penalty provided the only points of the 2nd half - both teams visibly tiring in front of a partisan 46,000 crowd at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.


The loss extends the Wallabies' poor form with only 2 wins in the last 10 matches.

The action continues as the Wallabies take on Argentina, broadcast LIVE on TEN and streamed LIVE on tenplay, 9.15am Sunday 7th October 2018



Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April