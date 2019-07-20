Springboks Triumph in Johannesburg

In the Michael Cheika Wallabies squad there were a few players out. Jack Maddocks and Rob Valetini were released for club duties. Scott Sio, Christian Lealiifano and Tom Robertson are all out with injuries. Marika Koroibete returned home to Melbourne to be with his family after the birth of his second child.

Isi Naisarani made his debut becoming Wallaby 926.

Johannesburg was the destination for this Rugby Championship match between the Wallabies and the Springboks.

Making his debut for the Springboks Herschel Jantjies put the first points on the board scoring for South Africa in the 11th minute.

Shortly afterwards Australia scored a penalty.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto scored a try in the 18th minute but it was disallowed due to a forward pass.

Andre Esterhuizen for the Springboks was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle.

Another great sprint down the field by Herschel Jantjies to set up South Africa's second try, scored by Lood De Jager. South Africa then got their second conversion.

Penalty to Australia in the 28th minute. Kick was taken to set up a lineout. Ball was flowed out to the other side of the field to Dane Haylett-Petty who got over the line for a try. Bernard Foley converted the try to bring the score to 14-10.

Dane Haylett-Petty had a prime opportunity in the 35th minute but knocked the ball on over the line.

The second half began and James Slipper had to go off after being knocked out. Harry Johnson-Holmes came on making his debut for Australia.

In the 52nd minute South Africa received a penalty but the ball fell just short.

Taniela Tupu of Australia received a yellow card and was sin binned in the 54th minute.

Sbu Nkosi scored a try for the Springboks after the ball was passed down their entire line. Australia ran out of players to cover the end. Elton Jantjies converted the try to take the score to 21-10.

Herschel Jantjies took the ball from a tackle in the 62nd minute and sprinted 10 metres to cross the line again. Elton Jantjies converted and the score moved to 28-10 to South Africa. The Springboks coach, Rassie Erasmus, would be very happy with Herchel's debut game.

Wallabies player Jordan Uelese also had to go off after a heavy head knock.

Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley put the ball between the posts for Australia in the 71st minute. Foley converted to bring the score to 28-17.

Cobus Reinach put the icing on the cake for South Africa with a try in the 81st minute. When Elton Jantjies was lining up for the conversion, Australia charged when they thought he moved. The play changed to a freekick which Elton easily put away bringing the final score to 35-17.

Australia played well but the Springboks were just too good.

Rugby - Wallabies v Argentina - LIVE on 10 Bold and streamed LIVE on 10 play. Broadcast commences - 7.00pm AEST Saturday 27 July.