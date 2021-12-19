Sport Wrap 2021

Bellator

There was plenty of raw determination and talent on tap across the Bellator in 2021. The Bellator MMA 10 play library is your one-stop shop for all the events from the past eight years.

Socceroos

The Socceroos had to bide their time before finally being able to return to action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, they hit the ground running in June as they eventually clocked up 11 wins on the spin. Aussie football fans then finally had a chance to see their side play on Australian soil for the the first time since November 2019 as they took on Saudi Arabia in Sydney - almost two years to the day since their last match in the country. A crunch World Cup qualifier awaits in Melbourne next year as they look to seal their passage to Qatar 2022.

Matildas

Another year of ups and downs is behind the Matildas, who continued their quest to become the next powerhouse nation in women's football. After a near 18-month hiatus from playing, the side came together for a 4th placed finish at Tokyo 2020, in what was the shining moment for Australia's golden girls in 2021. With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup approaching our shores every quickly, next year is bound to be one of the biggest years yet for Sam Kerr and co.

Melbourne Cup Carnival

Fancy dress, frocks and fairytales encapsulated the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival in what was a return to past glory after a scrapped 2020 Season. Verry Ellegant was crowned champion in the Race That Stops The Nation, in what was legendary Australian trainer Chris Waller's first Melbourne Cup gong.

Formula 1

Few could have expected the drama that unraveled before our eyes this season. The 2021 Formula 1 campaign had it all. There was a newborn rivalry between seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the up-and-coming Max Verstappen which reached simmering point on more than one occasion. The two were neck and neck through to the very end with the Dutchman coming out on top in quite controversial circumstances.

MotoGP

It was a case of a new year and a new champion in the MotoGP as Fabio Quartararo claimed his maiden title following a stellar campaign. The Frenchman's victory signaled change of the guard as nine-time champion Valentino Rossi called time on his illustrious career. On the Aussie front, Jack Miller had an impressive season with Ducati as he claimed back-to-back wins in Spain and France.

NBL: Sunday Hoops

Feast your eyes on all the latest content from the 2021/22 NBL season. Don't forget to catch two Sunday matches live and free on 10!

FA Cup

The 2021 instalment of the FFA Cup saw one club raise the coveted trophy for the first time in their history. That club was of course Leicester City who knocked off Chelsea by the one goal at Wembley back in May. Fast forward to December and we are already in the second round with Premier League teams soon set to join the draw as the third round approaches in January.

FFA Cup

The COVID-19 pandemic meant that football fans were starved of any FFA Cup action in 2020. However that has not been the case this year with matches coming thick and fast since September. Will an NPL club be crowned FFA Cup champions? This is the question on everyone's lips as we reach the pointy end of the draw.

AFC Asian Qualifiers: Road to Qatar

The likes of Australia, Japan, South Korea and Iran were just some of the many countries fighting for their place in next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Missed any action? Catch up with all the latest matches live and free on 10 play.

AFC: Champions League

If there was any doubt previously, there is none now... Al-Hilal are the outright kings of Asian club football. The Saudi Arabians were crowned Champions for the fourth time this season, becoming the first side in Asia to reach the landmark. K-League outfit Pohang Steelers, boasting Australian defender Alex Grant, were ousted in the decider in what was another year of drama and high-class football across Asia.

Isuzu UTE A-League

We were treated to plenty of football throughout 2021. The delayed season meant that football lovers were glued to their TV's until May as Melbourne City claimed their inaugural championship against high-flyers Sydney FC. The 2021/22 season is now fully in swing and delivering in spades on the entertainment front. See for yourself on our designated Isuzu UTE A-League page below.

Liberty A-League

A herculean effort saw Melbourne Victory climb from the foot of the ladder to claim the 2020-21 W-League championship. They will be looking retain their crown this season, however they face stiff competition from Sydney FC, who have been in impressive form to start the 2021-22 campaign. Meanwhile, Perth Glory have shown encouraging signs after a challenging period. Keep up to date with all this and more on our Liberty A-League Women's site below.