Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Sport in September

Sport in September

The Socceroos and CommBank Matildas take centre stage across 10 and 10 play with four matches across an action-packed September.

The CommBank Matildas kickstart proceedings as they face off against Canada in a two-match series which begins on Saturday, September 3 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

A raft of high-profile Matildas will return to the fold after being rested for the previous matches against Spain and Portugal.

The likes of Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and Alanna Kennedy will be back in Australian colours next month as Tony Gustavsson’s side ramp up their preparations ahead of next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil.

ESTORIL, PORTUGAL - JUNE 28: Tony Gustavsson, Head coach of Australia looks on prior to the Women's International Friendly match between Portugal and Australia at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on June 28, 2022 in Estoril, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

There will also be a welcome return to the Matildas camp for Chloe Logarzo who gears up for her first camp in quite some time after recovering from an ACL injury sustained almost a year ago.

The second match of the series will see the two sides head south as they become the first football match to be played at the newly renovated Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Tuesday, September 6.

These upcoming matches will be crucial for Gustavsson as they look to perform in front of their home fans following disappointing results in their last few matches abroad.

Socceroos turn 100!

The Socceroos recently celebrated their 100th birthday. A milestone achievement which has been marked with a number of special events. One of those will be the upcoming series against New Zealand.

It was our neighbours from across the ditch with whom the Socceroos first played way back in 1922 in Dunedin.

This time around there will be a special guest in the Socceroos camp with former coach Guus Hiddink set to act as Graham Arnold’s assistant – providing inspiration to the current crop of players in what will be their farewell matches ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Melbourne, AUSTRALIA: Australian football team coach Guus Hiddink (R) and assistant coach Graham Arnold (L) chat after a training session in Melbourne, 22 May 2006 as part of their preparation for the 2006 World Cup to be played in Germany. Australia will play Greece in a friendly match 25 May. AFP PHOTO/William WEST (Photo credit should read AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

Hiddink endeared himself to the Australian public by steering the Socceroos to their first World Cup appearance in 32 years thanks to that nail biting penalty shootout that we all remember too well against Uruguay in 2005.

The now retired Dutchman enjoyed an illustrious career, coaching some of the world’s best teams but his achievements down under have left a lasting impact on him.

Vote for your Socceroos Team of the Century now!

“It was for me a wonderful time,” Hiddink said of his Socceroos’ tenure. “I am very delighted to go there [to Australia] because every now and then when I talk about my career with people, I always highlight my experience with the Socceroos.”

“This is one chapter in my career which gave me a lot of energy. I met very kind people and very open-minded people, which I liked very much.”

Hiddink’s presence at these matches will also give the Australian public a chance to recognise his incredible contribution to football in Australia in what will undoubtedly be two quite special encounters against New Zealand.

Watch the Socceroos and CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 and 10 play!

Upcoming Socceroos Fixtures

Date Time (AEST) Event Comp Location Watch
22 Sep 1930-2230, kick off 2000 Socceroos vs. New Zealand Friendly Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Watch live and free on 10 and 10 play
25 Sep 1230-1530, kick off 1300 New Zealand vs. Socceroos Friendly Eden Park, Auckland Watch live and free on 10 and 10 play

Upcoming CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Date Time (AEST) Event Comp Location Watch
3 Sep 1400-1700, kick off 1445 Matildas vs. Canada Friendly Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Watch live and free on 10 and 10 play
6 Sep 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Matildas vs. Canada Friendly Allianz Stadium, Sydney Watch live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Socceroos Hub

CommBank Matildas Hub

Football Hub

Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sport in June: Wrap

Sport in June: Wrap

There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
Sport in July

Sport in July

A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
Sport in May: Wrap

Sport in May: Wrap

It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
Sport in June

Sport in June

Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
Sport in April: Wrap

Sport in April: Wrap

Catch up with all the action from April