Sport in September

The CommBank Matildas kickstart proceedings as they face off against Canada in a two-match series which begins on Saturday, September 3 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

A raft of high-profile Matildas will return to the fold after being rested for the previous matches against Spain and Portugal.

The likes of Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and Alanna Kennedy will be back in Australian colours next month as Tony Gustavsson’s side ramp up their preparations ahead of next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil.

There will also be a welcome return to the Matildas camp for Chloe Logarzo who gears up for her first camp in quite some time after recovering from an ACL injury sustained almost a year ago.

The second match of the series will see the two sides head south as they become the first football match to be played at the newly renovated Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Tuesday, September 6.

These upcoming matches will be crucial for Gustavsson as they look to perform in front of their home fans following disappointing results in their last few matches abroad.

Socceroos turn 100!

The Socceroos recently celebrated their 100th birthday. A milestone achievement which has been marked with a number of special events. One of those will be the upcoming series against New Zealand.

It was our neighbours from across the ditch with whom the Socceroos first played way back in 1922 in Dunedin.

This time around there will be a special guest in the Socceroos camp with former coach Guus Hiddink set to act as Graham Arnold’s assistant – providing inspiration to the current crop of players in what will be their farewell matches ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Hiddink endeared himself to the Australian public by steering the Socceroos to their first World Cup appearance in 32 years thanks to that nail biting penalty shootout that we all remember too well against Uruguay in 2005.

The now retired Dutchman enjoyed an illustrious career, coaching some of the world’s best teams but his achievements down under have left a lasting impact on him.

“It was for me a wonderful time,” Hiddink said of his Socceroos’ tenure. “I am very delighted to go there [to Australia] because every now and then when I talk about my career with people, I always highlight my experience with the Socceroos.”

“This is one chapter in my career which gave me a lot of energy. I met very kind people and very open-minded people, which I liked very much.”

Hiddink’s presence at these matches will also give the Australian public a chance to recognise his incredible contribution to football in Australia in what will undoubtedly be two quite special encounters against New Zealand.

Upcoming Socceroos Fixtures

Date Time (AEST) Event Comp Location Watch 22 Sep 1930-2230, kick off 2000 Socceroos vs. New Zealand Friendly Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Watch live and free on 10 and 10 play 25 Sep 1230-1530, kick off 1300 New Zealand vs. Socceroos Friendly Eden Park, Auckland Watch live and free on 10 and 10 play

Upcoming CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Date Time (AEST) Event Comp Location Watch 3 Sep 1400-1700, kick off 1445 Matildas vs. Canada Friendly Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Watch live and free on 10 and 10 play 6 Sep 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Matildas vs. Canada Friendly Allianz Stadium, Sydney Watch live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 play

