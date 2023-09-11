Sport in September

September is shaping up to be yet another massive month with the Subway Socceroos back in action as they take on Mexico, we have the Australia Cup Quarter and Semi Finals on the horizon, plenty of Roshn Saudi League plus two A-League clubs begin their respective AFC Cup campaigns.

Socceroos face off against Mexico in Dallas

The Subway Socceroos were on the road once again for their next encounter as they met Mexico in Dallas on Sunday, September 10 (AEST).

This was Graham Arnold's side first match since locking horns with Argentina in Beijing.

They are only months away from commencing their AFC Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 however in the interim they will head to London to take on England and New Zealand in October.

Socceroos set to face England at Wembley

Socceroos to meet All Whites in London

Pointy End of the Australia Cup

The business end of the Australia Cup 2023 is upon us with the quarter finals and semi finals live on 10 Play this September.

Roshn Saudi League Action Rolls On

We have settled in to the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League season with four rounds having already been played since the competition returned in August.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane have hit their stride with Al Nassr after a relatively slow start, Karim Benzema is settling in well with the reigning champions Al Ittihad and Roberto Firmino began with a bang with his opening round hat trick for Al Ahli.

We begin September with a massive showdown as two high flyers go head to head with Al Ittihad meeting Al Hilal on Saturday, 2 September with kick off set for 0400 AEST.

This will see N'Golo Kante, Fabinho and Benzema face off against Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves as well as the in form Malcom who already has four goals to his name.

To find out more about the 2023/24 season, catch up with all our latest guides below.

AFC Cup Comes to 10 Play

Watch our Isuzu UTE A-League sides battle it out in the 2023/24 AFC Cup which is set to get underway in September.

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC will be Australia's first representatives in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

The Mariners booked their spot in the competition after being crowned A-League champions while Macarthur qualified thanks to their Australia Cup 2022 triumph.

The Bulls have been placed in Group F with Cebu FC, Phnom Penh and Shan United.

Meanwhile, Central Coast will be coming up against Bali United, Stallion Laguna as well as Terengganu.

Terengganu will host Nick Montgomery's side in their first outing while Macarthur will travel to Shan United.

Bellator Returns to Dublin

A must watch clash is set to take place at the 3Arena in Dublin this September as undefeated champ Johnny Eblen squares off against newly minted title challenger Fabian Edwards.

Edwards strung together a world class performance in his previous outing as he knocked off MMA icon Gegard Mousasi in a five round clinic in Paris.

Eblen has firmly established himself as the the best middleweight in the world but he will have a stern test on his hands against his upcoming opponent.

