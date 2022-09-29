It is all systems go across 10 sport in October with the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s campaign getting underway in a week’s time while the Australian MotoGP returns to the calendar for the first time since 2019.

The 2022/23 NBL season tips off this weekend which means that Sunday Hoops is back! 10 Play will be the place to watch the two weekly Sunday fixtures, beginning on October 2.

There are also two massive CommBank Matildas matches to cast your attention to as Tony Gustavsson’s side take on South Africa in London before being hosted by Denmark in Viborg a couple of days later.

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s is back!

After what for many may feel like an eternity, we can finally celebrate the return of the A-League next week with a grand final rematch to whet our appetite as Melbourne City and Western United meet at AAMI Park on Friday night.

Will Paddy Kisnorbo’s City get revenge for that grand final defeat or will John Aloisi side once again prove to be City’s bogey team?

Meanwhile, we head up the coast for a mouthwatering F3 derby as Central Coast Mariners host Newcastle Jets in the early kick off - live and exclusive on Paramount+.

There's a bumper Big Blue to look forward to with Sydney FC hosting Melbourne Victory in the prime time spot on 10 Bold. The likes of Joe Lolley and Jack Rodwell are set to star for the Sky Blues as they face off against the might of Luis Nani and Jake Brimmer.

There is also a very welcome return to Sky Stadium for Wellington Phoenix who begin their campaign on Sunday, 9 October against Adelaide United.

Phoenix will finally be able to put on a show for their supporters after such a lengthy period on the road due to COVID. Do not underestimate the power of playing at home as Wellington finally get to reap the reward of using Sky Stadium to their advantage.’

Don’t forget that Network 10 has you covered with two weekly matches available to watch live and free on Saturday nights at 7:45pm and Sunday afternoons at 3pm on 10 BOLD and 10 Play.

See what all the A-League Men's coaches have to say ahead of the 2022/23 season

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Hub on 10 Play

The Most Anticipated 2022/23 A-League Players

Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Fixtures

Remaining with the A-League, we are pleased to announce the return of Round Ball Rules. There will be new episodes dropping each Wednesday night on 10 Play!

Read: The Official 10 Football Australia Cup Final Preview

For now, keep up to date with the latest Sydney Super Cup developments by checking out this exclusive interview with Celtic coach, Ange Postecoglou, as his side prepare to take on Everton and Sydney FC in November.

Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix returns to Phillip Island

MotoGP fans will be licking their lips in anticipation as we gear up for the return of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix. For three years, fans have been forced to watch our Aussie heroes from afar with COVID laying victim to the showcase event at Phillip Island.

This will be Australian fans first time to see Remy Gardner in the MotoGP circuit following his triumphs in Moto2 while for Jack Miller, it will well and truly be a celebration when he touches down in Australia.

The experienced Ducati front man heads into this race on the back of a flawless performance at the Grand Prix of Japan which saw him claim his first win of the season. He will be hoping for much of the same at the Thailand Grand Prix before arriving at Phillip Island.

MotoGP Hub on 10 Play

Check out all the Motorsport coming up on 10 Play

2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Schedule

Matildas set for historic clash with South Africa

The CommBank Matildas will be linking up again in October as they prepare for two matches, the first of those being a quite special fixture against South Africa.

The match against South Africa is quite historically significant given that this will be the first ever meeting between an Australian women’s national team and an African nation outside of a FIFA Women’s World Cup or an Olympic Games.

The South African Women’s Team, also known as the Banyana Banyana have been a driving force in African football. They enter this friendly after recently being crowned Women’s African Cup of Nations Champions, an outstanding feat considering that they only qualified for their first major tournament a decade ago.

Following on from that clash in London will see the CommBank Matildas make the trip to Viborg to face off against Denmark.

The Danes are recognised as one of the powerhouse nations in the women’s game. However, the Matildas are no stranger to their opposition as well as the climate with many featuring in the Danish Women’s League.

CommBank Matildas Hub on 10 Play

CommBank Matildas: October Fixtures

Date Time (AEDT) Event Comp Location Watch 8 Oct 2210-2500, kick off 2230 Matildas vs. South Africa Friendly Kingsmeadow, London Watch live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 play 12 Oct 0250-0515, kick off 0300 Denmark vs. Matildas Friendly Viborg Stadium, Denmark Watch on Paramount+*

*The Denmark vs CommBank Matildas match will be available to watch live and exclusive on Paramount+

Countdown the hours until the 2022/23 NBL season tips off

It is only a matter of hours until the 2022/23 NBL season begins. This means that Sunday Hoops is back. Two live games each Sunday up until April next year is sure to keep you occupied.

If last season’s anything to go by, we are definitely in for another cracking campaign. The Tasmania JackJumpers stole the headlines with a freakishly good inaugural season. Which team will rise to the challenge this year?

All the action gets underway this Sunday as Melbourne United host New Zealand Breakers before we head west as Perth Wildcats meet the Brisbane Bullets.

Don’t forget to watch the NEXT LEVEL: Inside NBL22 Series. Catch all the episodes live and free on 10 Play now!

Sunday Hoops Hub on 10 Play

Sunday Hoops Fixtures

Watch all the latest Football, MotoGP and Sunday Hoops action right here on 10 Play!