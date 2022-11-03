Sport in October: Wrap

October saw the Isuzu UTE A-League return to our screens, the Australia MotoGP returned for the first time since 2019 while the 2022/23 NBL season also tipped off!

There were also two massive CommBank Matildas matches played with Tony Gustavsson’s side having gone head to head with South Africa and Denmark.

Isuzu UTE A-League Men in full swing

The 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s campaign has been full of action and plenty of talking points as we fast approach round 5. Melbourne City have once again proven to be one of the teams to beat while Western Sydney Wanderers have been the surprise package with an extremely positive start to their season.

We witnessed a cracking encounter at the brand new Allianz Stadium in round one as Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory delivered on the entertainment front as Portuguese star, Nani, made his league debut.

It’s been a contrasting start for reigning champions, Western United, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table – yet to claim their first win.

The competition also hasn’t been short of controversy with the Bruno Fornaroli saga dominating headlines over the last few weeks.

The league has undoubtedly begun with a bang and there’s plenty more to look forward to before the World Cup break.

The new addition to the 2022/23 A-League calendar is the A-Leagues All Access Series. This new series has so far been a roaring success with supporters finally provided with an insight into the day to day life of an A-League footballer.

The series began with none other than ex-Manchester United star, Nani, and was followed by a very intriguing feature with former QPR and Southampton striker, Charlie Austin.

Fast forward to this week’s instalment where we were a fly on the wall as we watched Garang Kuol’s rapid rise over the last few weeks which culminated in a move to English Premier League club, Newcastle United.

MotoGP back at Phillip Island

Australian MotoGP fans were treated to a spectacle at Phillip Island as all the best riders returned to the circuit for the first time in three years.

The likes of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo returned down under with Aussies Jack Miller and Remy Gardner lapping up the home support.

Matildas star in Europe

The CommBank Matildas showcased their talent as they came up against South Africa in London before heading to Viborg to take on Denmark.

Gustavsson had a strong squad available with the likes of Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Katrina Gorry all featuring across the two matches.

Not to mention, there was also a welcome return for Hayley Raso after her prolonged injury layoff after the dreaded ACL tear.

NEW: NBL Hub on 10 Play

Love all things NBL? We now have a dedicated NBL hub where you can access all the latest NBL features, check out all the NBL documentaries on offer and of course keep up to date with all the latest Sunday Hoops action!

Keep an eye out for the new, To Kingdom Come series which provides fans the chance to relive all the highs and lows of the Sydney Kings’ NBL22 championship run, in an exciting behind-the-scenes documentary exclusively on 10 Peach and 10 Play from 12.30pm AEDT this Sunday.

