Sport in May

It is another jampacked calendar of sport coming your way in May as all eyes turn to the Isuzu UTE A-League finals series which kicks off on May 14.

All eyes will be on the run in with a handful of clubs still hopeful of making the coveted top six. There will be a Big Blue to feast your eyes on come Saturday, May 7th with Sydney FC returning to domestic action following their Asian Champions League exploits.

You can watch the Big Blue from 1945 AEST live and free on 10 play.

Steve Corica’s Sky Blues are teetering on the edge of the top six and have Central Coast Mariners breathing down their neck.

The Mariners will be looking to capitalise on any Sydney slip ups as they travel to Brisbane before closing out their season in front of a jampacked Central Coast Stadium for the F3 derby.

Formula 1 heads to Miami

May will see the introduction of one of the new tracks on the F1 circuit as they head to the shores of Miami for what is sure to be a spectacle.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for the American owned Haas group who have always enjoyed plenty of support at the United States Grand Prix in Texas.

Will a shock be on the cards in Miami on May 9 or will Charles Leclerc stamp his authority at the top of the drivers’ championship?

Miami marks just the first of three races in May with the Spanish Grand Prix coming up on Monday, May 23.

Expect plenty of support for the two Spanish drivers on the grid in Carlos Sainz and Formula 1 legend, Fernando Alonso, as the pair look to lap up all the love from the crowd.

The following week will see all the glitz and glamour of the F1 come to the forefront as it heads to Monaco.

No one knows the streets of Monaco better than Leclerc, who was born and raised there. The 24-year-old will be favourite win his hometown race for the first time after an impressive start to the season.

You can catch up with all the action live and free with the F1 Race Highlights show on Mondays from 2330 AEST after every race weekend on 10 play.

Monster Bellator clashes coming up…

A jampacked month of Bellator in April carries through into May as they head to Europe for two special events on Saturday, May 7 and 14 (AEST).

Bellator 280 will see a rematch between two veterans of the sport as Ryan Bader faces off against Parisian, Cheick Kongo, in the French capital.

This fight is expected to deliver on all fronts following a disappointing ending in their first meeting which was ruled a non-contest following a disputed eye poke at Bellator 226 in 2019.

Watch Bellator 280: Bader vs Kongo 2 live and free on 10 play from 0600 AEST on Saturday, May 7.

Your Bellator fix does not end there as the show goes on in London a week later as Michael “Venom” Page (MVP) prepares to take down Logan Storley in front of his home crowd.

MVP was initially set to face off against Yaroslav Amosov for the Welterweight title, however the card was changed after the Ukrainian fighter confirmed his participation in the war in Ukraine.

Watch Bellator 281: MVP vs Storley live and free on 10 play from 0600 AEST on Saturday, May 14.

FA Cup: Final

There is also just the small matter of an FA Cup Final to look forward to as two heavyweights in Liverpool and Chelsea face off at Wembley on Sunday, May 15 (AEST) on Paramount+.

