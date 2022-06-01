Sport in May: Wrap

The Isuzu UTE A-League Mens Finals Series was at the top of the agenda in May while a household name also arrived on Australian shores for the first time as FC Barcelona touched down in Sydney.

Relive the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series

It was now time for the top six teams to battle it out for the coveted A-League Mens Championship.

City and Victory were given the weekend off thanks to finishing in the top two which meant that all eyes were on the two elimination finals: Western United vs Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners.

One goal was enough to seal Western’s fate as they saw off Phoenix at AAMI Park while a flurry of goals by Adelaide proved too much to handle for the Mariners.

Six teams had now become four and semi-finals football was officially on the horizon. The two-leg Semi Final match-ups saw Adelaide United pitted against Melbourne City while Western United faced off against Melbourne Victory.

The recently crowned Johnny Warren medallist Jake Brimmer gave his Victory the upper hand in the first leg courtesy of his sublime volleyed effort which left Western’s Jamie Young scrambling.

Meanwhile, Adelaide and City could not be separated in their high-tempered affair at Coopers Stadium.

All the attention was now focused on the crucial second legs, could Western overturn the deficit? And could Adelaide upset the Premiers on their turf?

Well, well well. Not many could have expected the damage that Western caused on Victory. John Aloisi’s men ran rampant as they saw off their opponents in emphatic fashion to book their place in the Grand Final.

The corresponding semi-final was much less straight forward with extra time required to separate the two sides with a certain Jamie Maclaren popping up with the crucial goal to seal City’s place in their third straight Grand Final.

The stage was now set for an all Melbourne Grand Final with resounding favourites City taking on newcomers Western United.

Could Patrick Kisnorbo’s side secure back-to-back titles or could United spoil the party and secure the Championship against all odds?

Barcelona arrives Down Under

Spanish heavyweights and global powerhouse outfit FC Barcelona made the trip to Australia for the first time as they prepared to take on the A-League All Stars in an exhibition match at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

The Catalan outfit boast one of the most star-studded squads in the world game with defender Dani Alves, midfield maestro and long-serving captain Sergio Busquets as well as renowned striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to just name a few.

The footballing royalty also extends off the pitch with the club coached by one of their former greats Xavi who took the reins last year.

What awaited them in Sydney was a clash against some of the Isuzu UTE A-League’s best, coached by former Manchester United and Sydney FC legend, Dwight Yorke.

Formula 1: Miami, Spain and Monaco

The globe-trotting Formula 1 franchise took to the streets of Miami for the first time in its history. After roaring success over the past few years in Austin, it was now time for a second American city to get the opportunity to bear witness to the thrills and spills of the F1.

A return to more familiar territory followed with the traditional Spanish Grand Prix taking part in the scorching heat of Barcelona. All eyes fixated on Spaniards Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso as they lapped up the support from their home crowd.

Formula 1 fans did not have to wait long at all for the next race, arguably one of the most highly anticipated races each year – the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race weekend in Monaco is a time when all the riches and glamour comes to the forefront as thousands flock to Monte Carlo to catch a glimpse of the action.

Was this the perfect opportunity for Monaco’s very own Charles Leclerc to regain his lead in the Drivers’ Championship?

Bellator returns to Europe

Back-to-back Bellator weekends in Paris and London respectively saw a rematch between Cheick Kongo and Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title while MVP and Logan Storley faced off for the interim Welterweight crown.

A controversial end to their first clash at Bellator 226 meant that these two fighters had plenty of unfinished business to resolve as they faced off in Kongo’s hometown of Paris.

Next up on the Bellator calendar was a meeting in London between MVP and Logan Storley. Yaroslav Amosov was originally scheduled to take on MVP however he was forced to withdraw due to the war in Ukraine.

So, it was all left for Storley to see if he could overcome the might of MVP in front of his home crowd.

NBL: Kings or JackJumpers?

Could Sydney Kings secure the NBL title or could the Tasmania JackJumpers upset the party and win the title in just their first season in the competition?

