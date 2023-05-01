Sport in May

There is plenty to look forward to in May with the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Finals only days away, Bellator heads to Paris for a blockbuster Main Card while it is all to play for in the Roshn Saudi League.

Isuzu UTE A-League Men: Finals Series, Here we Come

The 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Final Series is the major talking point this month. The top six teams set to compete has been decided with Melbourne City, Central Coast Mariners, Adelaide United, Western Sydney Wanderers, Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix are all making the cut.

Melbourne City were crowned Premiers thanks to another consistent campaign which has seen them set the pace for most of the season. City will reap the rewards of their first placed finish by enjoying a week off from the first week of the finals series, they will be joined by the Mariners thanks to their comprehensive 4-1 victory against Adelaide.

Carl Veart's men can look forward to a home tie against sixth placed Wellington Phoenix next week, the Reds will go into this high on confidence after overcoming Phoenix 5-1 in this same fixture not too long ago.

Meanwhile, the BIG match to cast your attention to is a Sydney Derby with fourth placed Wanderers set to host fifth placed Sydney FC at CommBank Stadium on Saturday night from 1900 AEST.

Bellator: Back to Paris

Bellator will be returning to Paris with a momentous middleweight main event between former Bellator Middleweight Champion Gegard “The Dreamcatcher” Mousasi (49-8-2) and No. 2-ranked Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards (11-2) slated for Saturday, May 13 (AEST). Bellator Paris: Mousasi vs. Edwards will take place at the Accor Arena and will be televised live and free on 10 Play at 0600.

In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked lightweight and former Bellator champion Brent Primus (11-3) has an opportunity to step into enemy territory against Paris-based standout Mansour “Afro-Samurai” Barnaoui (20-4) in an opening round, quarterfinal matchup of the million-dollar Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix.

Saudi League: Race for the Title

Watch all the very best action from the Saudi top flight wth Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in a four-way battle for the title with Al Ittihad, Al Shabab and Al Hilal.

Plus, catch the King's Cup Final live and exclusive on 10 Play as Al Hilal face off against Al Wehda in the showpiece event.

AFC Champions League Final

The Final of the 2022/23 AFC Champions League will finally take centre stage at the end of April as Al Hilal take on Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds over two legs.

The second leg will be in Saitama with an Australian friendly kick off time of 1900 on Saturday, 6 May.

