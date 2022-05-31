Sport

Sport in June

Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+

There is plenty of football to look forward to in June with the Socceroos set to lock horns with the UAE for a spot in the intercontinental playoff for the 2022 FIFA World Cup while the CommBank Matildas gear up to play Spain for the first time.

The June football frenzy will also see the Australian U23’s compete in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022. You will be able to catch every match from that tournament live on Paramount+.

Socceroos: Do or Die

The Socceroos path to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be decided in June. A rocky end to qualifying has meant that Graham Arnold’s men face the challenging task of the playoffs if they want to reach their fifth consecutive World Cup.

Two defeats in their last two matches against high-flyers Japan and Saudi Arabia condemned the Socceroos to a third placed finish in Group B.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: The Socceroos come together in a huddle during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 AFC Asian Qualifying match between the Australia Socceroos and Japan at Accor Stadium on March 24, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

What awaits them in June is a playoff against the third placed team from Group A – UAE.

Read: Socceroos' squad for June's crucial FIFA World Cup play-offs confirmed

Australia does not hold the best head-to-head record against the Gulf state and will not want to be reminded of the last time they met in 2019.

It was the UAE who came out on top in their quarter final showdown at the Asian Cup. A repeat score line this time around would bury Australia’s chances of a sixth straight World Cup appearance.

However, now turning to a far more positive outlook, if the Socceroos do overcome the UAE, then they will be halfway to booking their place in Qatar. Their next hurdle will then be an intercontinental playoff with the fifth placed team from the CONMEBOL confederation, Peru.

Both fixtures will be one-off sudden death matches played on neutral territory in Qatar.

It will all be on the line for Arnold’s men as the Australian public holds a weighted breath to see if they can perform another miracle like that of Uruguay in 2005.

In preparation for their crucial clash against the UAE, the Socceroos will take on Jordan in a friendly just under a week before they meet the UAE.

Socceroos Hub on 10 play

Watch Socceroos vs Jordan live and free on 10 play on June 2 (AEST) - Broadcast begins 0330, kick off 0400

Watch UAE vs Socceroos live and free on 10 play on June 8 (AEST) – Broadcast begins 0330, kick off 0400

Matildas jet off to Spain and Portugal

The CommBank Matildas will play Spain for the first time when they go head to head in Huelva at the end of June.

Tony Gustavsson’s side had a much needed morale boost in their last series against New Zealand. Back-to-back wins against the women from across the ditch gave the Matildas was the perfect tonic after their last match saw them fall short against Korea Republic in the Asian Cup.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 12: Alanna Kennedy of Australia collides with Gabi Rennie of New Zealand competing for a header during the International womens friendly match between the Australia Matildas and the New Zealand at GIO Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Watch Australia vs New Zealand live and free on 10 play

Watch Spain vs CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 play on June 26 (AEST) – Broadcast begins 0500, kick off 0530

Watch Portugal vs CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 play on June 29 (AEST) – Broadcast begins 0530, kick off 0600

Destination: Uzbekistan for the Australian U23’s

The Australian U23’s will have it all to play for as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022. The next generation of Australia’s top talent will be striving for silverware as they come up against Asia’s best.

Former Socceroo Tony Vidmar is now at the helm of the Olyroos who booked their ticket to Uzbekistan courtesy of topping their group under interim coach Trevor Morgan.

Sydney FC's Patrick Wood scored the decisive goal for the Olyroos that secured their passage to the U23 Asian Cup (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

The Olyroos will feature in Group B for the upcoming tournament, alongside Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan.

AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Fixtures

Squad named for Australia's AFC U23 Asian Cup quest

Their first match will see them face off against Kuwait on June 1, with kick off at 2300 (AEST) on Paramount+

A positive performance in Uzbekistan combined with the Socceroos potential passage to the World Cup could pave the way for some of these talented footballers to book their ticket to Qatar.

You can watch every match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 live on Paramount+

