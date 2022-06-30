Sport in June: Wrap

The Socceroos are heading to Qatar! An incredibly strenuous and challenging playoff path ended in pure elation as the Socceroos overcame Peru to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Graham Arnold’s men certainly did not make it easy for themselves as they had to muster their way through two elimination playoffs before they were able to secure one of the final spots on offer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

The first of those playoffs saw the Green and Gold come up against UAE – a nation which they had fallen short against in the 2019 Asian Cup quarter finals.

However, this time around it was a far more refined Socceroos side which came to play, and it showed on the field as they dominated large periods of play before sealing the win thanks to Ajdin Hrustic’s fine effort.

Next up was a far sterner test which had even the Socceroos’ diehards questioning whether they could see off Peru.

Their South American opponents had finished fifth in the CONMEBOL (South American confederation). This wasn’t the first meeting between the two sides with Peru getting the upper hand when they met back at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Sochi.

The Socceroos squad had since endured a major overhaul however much of Peru’s side had remained intact with few youngsters breaking into their national team setup.

Nevertheless, the stage was set for a nail biting showdown as Socceroos fans from across Australia set their alarm clocks for what turned out to be a memorable morning for the green and gold!

Asian Cup glory for Australian U23’s in Uzbekistan?

While the Socceroos made history in Qatar there was also momentum building in Uzbekistan as the Australian U23’s enjoyed a strong start to their Asian Cup campaign.

Drawn in Group B alongside Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan. The new-look squad started well and were able to top their group and qualify for a quarter final showdown against Turkmenistan.

A strong showing saw them prevail by the odd goal with a date with Saudi Arabia awaiting them in the semi final.

Matildas On Show against Spain and Portugal

The end of June saw the CommBank Matildas come up against Spain and Portugal in a two match friendly series.

Coach Tony Gustavsson had opted for a young squad with a majority of the Matildas’ stars rested following a hectic season.

This would be their first meeting with Spain. Missed any of the action? Catch up with all our highlights and extras from the match in Huelva.

The Spain match was followed by a clash against Portugal on the coastal town of Estoril three days later.

