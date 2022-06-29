Sport in July

The Winter Festival of Football and Australia Cup are the two big events that are set to take centre stage this July across Network 10 and Paramount+.

All the very best teams from the English Premier League will be on show as we celebrate the Winter Festival of Football with 13 showcase matches – all live across Network 10 and Paramount+.

The upcoming football feast will be held across Australia but will also take us to the United States, Thailand and Singapore for what is sure to be a memorable July.

Who will be featuring in the upcoming Winter Festival of Football?

There will be 12 clubs from around the world who will feature in this festival. They are as follows:

Liverpool

Manchester United

Chelsea

Arsenal

Leeds United

Crystal Palace

Aston Villa

Melbourne Victory

Brisbane Roar

Club America

Orlando City

Charlotte FC

All the action kick offs on July 12 as fierce rivals Liverpool and Manchester United face off in Thailand – live and free on Network 10 and 10 play.

It won’t be long until Aussie football fans will be treated to Premier League football with Manchester United, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa all making the trip down under.

Leeds, Aston Villa and Brisbane Roar will turn out for the Queensland Champions Cup while Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be on show at the MCG.

There will be this and more as four of the EPL clubs head west to Perth to take part in the ICON Festival of Football Tournament.

Two headline fixtures at Perth’s Optus Stadium will see Leeds and Crystal Palace face off before Manchester United and Aston Villa go toe-to-toe to round off the Australian leg of the Winter Festival of Football.

How to Watch the Winter Festival of Football

Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Australia Cup

The business end of the Australia Cup is fast approaching and we have you covered with every match live and exclusive on 10 play.

There are now just 32 teams left in the Australia Cup – 22 Member Federation teams and 10 A-League clubs.

You won’t want to miss a minute of the action as we prepare for some of the best David vs Goliath battles as National Premier Leagues (NPL) and association teams prepare to take on Australia’s best football clubs.

Round of 32 action is set to begin on Tuesday, 21 July with 16 matches set to be played across a three week period.

Formula 1 returns to Europe

The Formula 1 circuit is back in Europe and there is one mammoth race first up as we gear up for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Will there be a repeat of last year’s drama which saw Max Verstappen drop out of the race following a contentious collision with eventual winner Lewis Hamilton in the opening lap?

Or will be it business as usual for Verstappen who is already gaining a sizable lead in the Drivers’ Championship following a poor run from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The British Grand Prix will be the first of three races to headline a hectic July which will also see the circuit head to Austria before closing out the month in France.

Bellator: Pitbull returns to the octagon

Bellator Lightweight Champion, Patricky Pitbull, will return to action to defend his crown as he takes on Sidney Outlaw at Bellator 283 on Saturday, July 23 (AEST).

Pitbull reclaimed his belt back in November with a victory over Peter Queally while Outlaw enters this bout in red hot form after winning his last two fights.

