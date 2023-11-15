Sport in January

We begin the new year with a major tournament as our Socceroos head back to Qatar for the AFC Asian Cup while there's plenty of A-Leagues action to keep you entertained.

Socceroos: AFC Asian Cup

The Subway Socceroos will be heading to Qatar once again to feature in the AFC Asian Cup which is set to get underway on January 12, 2024.

Graham Arnold's side have been drawn in Group B and will play against India, Syria and Uzbekistan.

The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams from across the six groups will progress to the round of 16.

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Graham Arnold Interview

The Subway Socceroos will be aiming for a repeat of their AFC Asian Cup 2015 heroics on home soil when a goal in extra time of a thrilling Final helped lift the green and gold to victory over Korea Republic.

Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Liberty A-League Women

Following on from the CommBank Matildas' Canadian friendlies, we have an endless amount of Liberty A-League action coming our way.

Don't forget to tune into Dub Zone, the official weekly review show every Sunday night at 8:30pm which sees the panel discuss all the talking points from that round.

Isuzu UTE A-League Men

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men has some mouthwatering fixtures set to take January by storm.

The prime time 10 Bold fixture on Saturday, 6 January we will see an Australia Cup Final replay as Brisbane Roar host Sydney FC at Suncorp Stadium.

The Sky Blues got the better of Roar in the Final but it was Ross Aloisi's side who came out in their first league meeting this season in October.

The following weekend we will be in Melbourne as City welcome Western Sydney Wanderers to AAMI Park at 1945 AEDT.

The action comes thick and fast with a 2022/23 Grand Final on the cards on Sunday, 21 January as Central Coast Mariners welcome City.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season following on from last season's eye-catching result which sent shockwaves throughout the Australian football community.

Then, all eyes will be on the third instalment of the Big Blue as Victory host the Sky Blues on January 26. Watch all the action unfold from 1945 AEDT live on Paramount+.

The first Melbourne Derby will take place live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play in December (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for APL)The penultimate round of 2023 will then see one of the biggest matches on the A-League Men's calendar take centre stage with the first edition of the Melbourne derby on Saturday, 23 December live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

As usual we can expect a fiery encounter, it will have been some time since these two sides went head to head in the league with their last meeting all the way back in April.

NBL24 on 10 Play

10 Play is fast becoming the home of the NBL with premium documentary series plus our weekly Sunday Hoops fixtures currently available to watch live and free plus on demand!

Our growing collection of all things NBL means that we now have a centralised hub which will keep you up to date with all the latest features and let you see all that we have on offer.

NBL Is Back On 10 And 10 Play

NBL on 10 Play in 2023/24

The tip-off for the 2023/2024 Hungry Jack’s NBL Season is underway, fans can catch two explosive NBL matches every Sunday streamed live on 10 Play.

From 2pm each Sunday, four hours of high-octane basketball will be available LIVE and free to sport-lovers and adrenaline-junkies alike.

Supporters will have a front row seat to the biggest games of the season, as the NBL’s best, battle it out for the coveted 2023/2024 championship.

Start warming up for Sunday Hoops NBL every Sunday from 1 October LIVE and free on 10 Play On Demand.

NBL Slam

NBL Slam is back for the new season and in episode 1 we preview the season of NBL24. Next Stars, a change of scenery for some, pressure and expectations for others - buckle up, it all begins September 28.

Then each week take in all the best highlights and storylines from across the competition.

We Got Next: Inside NBL24

Go Behind the scenes of the NBL's 2024 Season with some amazing access into the Next Generation of superstar NBL Next Star players aiming to make it big and get drafted into the NBA.

Catch the first episode now and keep an eye out for the next instalment.

Roshn Saudi League Action Live and Free on 10 Play

10 Play is the home of the Roshn Saudi League. Each week you can tune in to watch all the best players from the RSL with three preselected matches streamed live and free on 10 Play each round.

If you missed any of the action, 10 Play has you covered with full match replays of all three matches every round plus all the highlights from those matches.

Keep an eye out for 10 Play's schedule for December RSL matches which will be released in the coming weeks.

New Sport Documentaries Hub on 10 Play

10 Play has launched its very own Sports Documentaries page featuring a growing list of docos for all sport fans to enjoy.

Check out the vast library of sport documentaries available to stream now on 10 Play!

We have all your favourite sports covered with a host of football, basketball and horse racing documentaries all at your fingertips.

From Adelaide United's new documentary to all the latest from the NBL Unrivalled behind the scenes docos, we have all that you're looking for in one place!

FA Cup is BACK!

The Emirates FA Cup returns to our screens for the 2023/24 campaign. Catch all the action live and exclusive on Paramount+

Keep an eye for all the action coming up in the second round proper. Check out the link below to find out which matches will be available to stream live on Paramount+.

