Sport in February

We have two cracking Bellator events to look forward, there will also be plenty to see from the CommBank Matildas as they host the Cup of Nations plus all of the A-Leagues action heats up as we clock over into the second half of the season.

Clash of the Titans

An almighty match-up is set to take place at Bellator 290 as two legends reignite their rivalry when Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader faces off against Fedor Emelianenko on Saturday, February 5 (AEDT).

This is not the first meeting between the two MMA legends with the first ending in favour of the champion when he defeated the Russian after just 35 seconds to claim the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix back in January 2019.

Bader’s last outing saw him retain the Heavyweight title after he came out on top against Frenchman, Cheick Kongo in Paris. Emelianenko will have his work cut out for him with Bader possessing quite an impressive record which has seen him defeat 10 out of his last 12 opponents.

It has been some time between fights for the Russian with his last Bellator outing arriving in his home country where he headlined Bellator 269 – scoring a first-round knockout over Tim Johnson.

This will be the Russian fighter’s swansong so all eyes will be on him to see if he has what it takes to rattle Bader.

Bellator 290: Main Card Confirmed

The octagon action does not end there as we head to the 3Arena in Dublin for a Welterweight Title Unification bout as Yaroslav Amosov goes head to head against Logan Storley. Ukrainian Champion, Amosov, makes his return to Bellator following his heroic defense of his home country.

Amosov is one of the top fighters in the world and currently holds the longest active unbeaten streak in all of MMA. Perfect through his first 26 professional fights, he is only three wins away from eclipsing retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov’s record of 29 consecutive wins.

Interim title holder, Storley, will be looking out for revenge against Amosov, with the Ukrainian the only fighter to come out on top against the American when they first met in November 2020.

Bellator 291: Main Card Confirmed

The Curtain Raiser for the 2023 FIFA World Cup: The Cup of Nations

2023 may just be the most important year in the CommBank Matildas’ history. A World Cup on home soil beckons. For the first time ever, Australia will be hosting one of the biggest sporting events in the world. It’s fair to say that anticipation is reaching fever pitch, so in the lead up to the tournament we have you covered as the Matildas prepare to host the Cup of Nations in February.

This round robin tournament will act as the perfect warm up for Tony Gustavsson as he looks to fine tune his side ahead of the World Cup later this year. Not to mention, that this will also act as the perfect taste tester for all supporters as they get to see their favourite players go head to head against the likes of Spain, Czechia and Jamaica.

All three of the Matildas’ Cup of Nations matches will be available to watch live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play!

2023 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Full steam ahead in the A-Leagues

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s and Liberty A-League Women’s competitions are in full swing. We have been treated to plenty of thrilling encounters over the festive period with plenty more entertainment set for February.

An almighty Sydney derby is set to take place on Saturday, February 11 as high-flyers Western Sydney Wanderers welcome Sydney FC to CommBank Stadium in the prime time slot. Watch all the action live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play from 1900 AEDT.

A week later we head south to AAMI Park for the Melbourne derby, disparaging scenes at the last encounter between the two teams are still fresh in the memories of all Australian supporters. Many will be hoping for a safe and entertaining fixture which we have become accustomed to over the years.

Turning our attention to the Liberty A-League where we begin February with a bang as Sydney FC host Melbourne City. The two teams have history so this is guaranteed to be a must watch encounter. February is also shaping up to be a crucial month for newcomers Western United who have been this season’s surprise package, can they continue their amazing run as they gear up for a big month.

Watch all the action from the Liberty A-League live and free on 10 Play!

Don’t forget that you can stream our weekly A-Leagues show, Round Ball Rules plus keep an eye out for all the latest A-Leagues All Access episodes which returned on January 26.

NBL Finals, Here we Come!

We are fast approaching the 2022/23 NBL Finals Series. Sydney Kings are leading the pack but they have Cairns Taipans hot on their tail. Meanwhile, it’s all to play for in the play off spots with Melbourne United knocking on the door following an impressive four match winning streak which has them closing in on South East Melbourne Phoenix.

Watch Sunday Hoops action live and free on 10 Peach and 10 Play. Stay tuned for more information regarding the Finals Series.

The Best in Asia: The AFC Champions League

Watch the 2022 AFC Champions League live on Paramount+. The competition is finally reaching its final stages with the remaining half of the draw set to be played across February. Watch the very best of Asia as they battle it out for the coveted title with the showcase event scheduled to take place later this year.

