Sport in August

There is plenty coming up in August with the Australia Cup Round of 32 matches to look forward to, an FA Community Shield showdown plus the Winter Festival of Football carries on with two must watch encounters.

Australia Cup Action live and exclusive on 10 Play

The Australia Cup 2023 Round of 32 matches will commence in August with five jampacked matchdays on the horizon across the first half of the month.

The games come thick and fast from Friday, 4 August with four matches scheduled for the first Match Day.

The Magic Park clash between Broadmeadow Magic and Sydney United will have the Match Day Coverage as our 10 Football experts guide you through the evening with matches across the country.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 1 Preview

The next list of matches on Wednesday, 9 August is headlined by the match in Shepparton as underdogs Goulburn Valley Suns contend with NSW NPL heavyweights, APIA Leichhardt.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 2 Preview

We don't have to wait long for another fix of Cup football with three more matches the following night. It will be a night to remember for NSW League One outfit Inter Lions who make the long trip to Darwin to meet Hellenic Athletic.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 3 Preview

The action carries through into Sunday as we gear up for the first all A-League clash as Sydney FC face off against Central Coast Mariners while there will be a Melbourne Derby as Oakleigh Cannons host Melbourne City.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 4 Preview

The fifth and final Round of 32 Match Day will see the two winners from the Playoffs enter the fray while Adelaide United will be on the road as they face Victorian club, Northcote City.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 5 Preview

Australia Cup 2023: Round of 32 Draw

Liverpool and Man United feature in the Winter Festival of Football

The final two matches of the Winter Festival of Football will take place in early August as Liverpool meet Bayern Munich in Singapore and Man United take on Athletic Bilbao in Dublin.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds will face off against the German giants on Wednesday, 2 August with an Australian friendly kick off time of 2130 AEST.

ULTIMATE GUIDE: 2023 Winter Festival of Football

The final match of the 2023 Winter Festival of Football will see United take on Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Monday, 7 August at 0100 AEST.

This will be United's final match before they commence the 2023/24 EPL season, so expect to see Erik ten Hag name quite a strong line-up against their La Liga opposition.

Watch the 2023 Winter Festival of Football live and exclusive across Network 10 and Paramount+

FA Community Shield: Man City vs Arsenal

Two of last season's frontrunners will meet in the 2023/24 curtain raiser as Pep Guardiola's City go toe-to-toe against Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

Australian football fans will have the chance to witness another unforgettable clash as two of England’s heavyweight clubs go toe-to-toe as they gun for their first piece of silverware to start the new campaign.

Watch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+

Mikel Arteta's Gunners will be out for revenge after City pipped them to the Premier League title by just a matter of points. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s men will look for a perfect start to their season as they look to continue their fairytale run which saw them secure the treble in 2022/23.

Watch the FA Community Shield live and exclusive on Paramount+ from 0050 AEST, kick off 0100 on Monday, 7 August

Sanford Pentagon awaits Bellator 298

Bellator will return to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Saturday, August 12 (AEST) for a star-studded event filled with high stakes matchups headlined by a clash between former Interim Welterweight Champion and No. 1-ranked contender Logan Storley and No. 8-ranked Brennan Ward, who is amid one of the greatest comeback stories in all of MMA.

Former Interim Heavyweight Champion Valentin Moldavsky will run it back against No. 3-ranked Steve Mowry in a consequential rematch of their meeting in Sioux Falls last August which ended in a ‘No Contest.’

At middleweight, undefeated rising star, and No. 4-ranked Dalton Rosta will battle Canadian standout and No. 6-ranked Aaron Jeffery in a matchup between two of the 185-pound division’s upper echelon.

Rounding out the main card will be a Top 10 lightweight tilt between No. 6-ranked Sidney Outlaw and Russia’s No. 7-ranked Islam Mamedov.

The main card of Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward will air LIVE on 10 Play on Saturday, August 12 at 1200 AEST

