Sport in August: Wrap

We were in the thick of Australia Cup action by the time the beginning of August came around with the last Round of 32 matchday being played on August 3.

Our ‘Match of the Day’ took us to AAMI Park where reigning Isuzu UTE A-League champions Western United faced off against Melbourne Victory.

It was United who knocked out their crosstown rivals in the elimination last season. However, there were several fresh faces at Victory with the arrival of Portuguese star, Nani, headlining their transfer business.

In the other games elsewhere on that evening, there were two all NPL clashes as Sydney United hosted Monaro Panthers while Peninsula Power met NWS Spirit in Kippa-Ring.

While Wellington Phoenix faced off against Devonport City Strikers on a chilly evening in Tasmania.

Sydney United vs Monaro Panthers Highlights

Peninsula Power vs NWS Spirit Highlights

Devonport City Strikers vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Round of 16: Western bow out, Adelaide Derby time

One of the biggest upsets in Australia Cup history played out at Edensor Park as Sydney United toppled the top team in the country.

Steely nerves in the penalty shootout saw United prevail after Tariq Maia’s second half goal forced the game into extra time following Connor Pain’s opener.

WATCH: Sydney United 58 vs Western United Highlights

An Adelaide Derby was all the talk heading into the round of 16 as Carl Veart’s Adelaide United geared up to take on former NSL giants Adelaide United.

The encounter turned out to be a nailbiter as the spectators were treated to 120 minutes of football plus a nervy penalty shootout to decide proceedings.

The all-Adelaide affair was one of four matches that evening with plenty of highlights coming thick and fast from around the grounds.

Watch: Adelaide City vs Adelaide United Highlights

Brisbane Roar were forced to fight until the end for their spot in the quarter finals as they came out on top in penalties against Victorian NPL outfit, Avondale FC, while Wellington Phoenix were unlikely winners against Melbourne City.

Meanwhile, it was Oakleigh Cannons who came out on top against fellow NPL side Brisbane City with extra time required to settle the affair.

Avondale FC vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Oakleigh Cannons vs Brisbane City Highlights

Quarter Finals: Sydney United and Cannons blast into the semi finals

For the first time in its history, two NPL clubs will have the opportunity to reach the Australia Cup Final.

It was all smiles for Sydney United on Sunday as they sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Peninsula Power in Kippa-ring on Sunday afternoon.

Peninsula Power vs Sydney United Highlights

Moving ahead to Wednesday night where three fantastic ties were played out across New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

The match at Campbelltown Stadium saw Dwight Yorke’s Macarthur FC come out on top 2-0 against Wellington Phoenix courtesy of goals from Al-Hassan Toure and Lachlan Rose.

In South Australia, it was the visitors who secured their passage to the next round as Brisbane Roar toppled Adelaide United 2-1 with marquee striker Charlie Austin opening the scoring.

However, the real ‘cupset’ was playing out at Jack Edwards Reserve as Oakleigh Cannons faced off against Sydney FC.

Watch: Oakleigh Cannons vs Sydney FC Highlights

A quick start from the Victorian NPL outfit saw them open the lead with Wade Dekker before a strike on the half hour mark by Chris Lucas doubled their advantage.

A second half goal by Adrian Segecic saw the Sky Blues claw one back, but it was a matter of too little too late as the Cannons held on for a historic win.

Both the Cannons and Sydney United will now be vying for a place in the Australia Cup Final with semi-final matches set to be played in the coming weeks.

