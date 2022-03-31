Sport in April

There is one major sporting event that stands out on 10 play’s April sport calendar – the 2022 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix while there is plenty of football as the CommBank Matildas return home.

For the first time since 2019, the Formula 1 returns to Australian shores, with all the action set to get underway from the 8th of April at Melbourne’s Albert Park.

Australian Formula 1 fans have had to bide their time with COVID-19 having led to the cancellation of the showcase event for the past two years. This will be the first time that Australian supporters will get the chance to see Daniel Ricciardo in McLaren colours with the Aussie driver representing Renault during his last time out at Albert Park.

Ricciardo finished eighth last year in his first season at McLaren and enjoyed a memorable win in Monza – his first podium since 2018 with Red Bull.

The Perth-born driver has had a challenging start to the new season – finishing in 14th at the first race in Bahrain before having to retire in Saudi Arabia following a promising start that saw him rise as high as ninth.

He will be raring to return home as he laps up the support from his massive fan Australian fan base.

You can catch the highly anticipated Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix live and free on 10 play. Coverage begins at 12pm on Friday, 8 April and runs through the weekend from 10am to 5:30pm.

The Isuzu UTE A-League Mens competition is heating up with the finals series just around the corner. Melbourne City and Western United have set the pace at the top of the table with Adelaide United and Macarthur hot on their heels.

We have a bumper weekend to begin April as Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers face off at Netsrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, April 2nd.

The Sky Blues will be out for revenge after they fell 2-0 to their rivals in their previous meeting back in March. Meanwhile, Wanderers will be aiming for quite the feat as they look to go undefeated against Sydney this season.

You can catch all the action live and free on 10 play from 1900 with kick off at 1945 AEDT.

We also have the Original derby between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory to look forward to.

This clash never fails to deliver with plenty of action for the full 90 minutes.

You can catch this must watch encounter live and free on Saturday, April 2nd with kick off at 1945 AEDT – live and free on 10 play.

We will then be treated to our second Melbourne derby in under a month as City and Victory go head to head once again at AAMI Park on Saturday the 9th of April with proceedings set to get underway from 1945 AEST – live and free on 10 play.

City’s attention will then turn to the Asian Champions League as they head to Thailand for their group stage matches while Sydney FC jet off to Vietnam for their ACL campaign.

Turning our attention to the CommBank Matildas who return to Australia for the first time since November as they prepare to host New Zealand in a two match friendly series.

The first of those encounters will take place on Friday, April 8th at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville at 1945 AEST with the second set to be held at GIO Stadium in Canberra on the 12th of April. Both matches will be live and free on 10 play.

There is also plenty to come from the Bellator cage with Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 on Saturday, April 16 AEST live and free on 10 play.

The following weekend we will have a double-header to look forward to on Saturday and Sunday (23 and 24 April AEST). Aussie Arlene Blencowe will be co-headlining Sunday’s Bellator 279 as she seeks revenge against Cris Cyborg after their last meeting at Bellator 249.

