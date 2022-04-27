Sport in April: Wrap

A massive April saw the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix return to a raucous Albert Park crowd for the first time since 2019. There was also plenty for football fans to feast their eyes on as they were treated to two CommBank Matildas matches as well as plenty of Asian Champions League action.

THE AUSTRALIAN FORMULA 1 IS BACK!

Already missing the 2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix? Well, we have you covered with countless exclusive features and wraps at your disposal so you can revisit all the best moments from Albert Park earlier this month.

What a weekend it was in Melbourne, over 400,000 fans were there to witness all the action over the three days which culminated in a second win of the season for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Network 10’s F1 team had you covered with all the behind the scenes access to the paddock which made for plenty of interesting viewing as they caught up with a number of your favourite drivers.

CommBank Matildas returned to Australian soil

The CommBank Matildas sure did make it a spectacle for their supporters as they faced off against New Zealand in a two match friendly series in Townsville and Canberra.

Tony Gustavsson’s side left Matildas’ supporters on the edge of their seats for both matches in two drama filled encounters that showcased the best of his side’s fighting spirit.

All the best from the Isuzu UTE A-League

A massive month of Isuzu UTE A-League action began with a high octane Sydney derby that delivered on the goals front.

The Sky Blues were out for revenge with their fierce rivals having come out on top in their previous meeting a month earlier.

Would a return to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium play in their favour?

There was also a Melbourne Derby the following weekend. Both meeting this season had ended in stalemates so it was all down to this clash as one side looked to gain the bragging rights.

Derbies seemed to be the theme for April with yet another derby closing out the month as Central Coast Mariners made the short trip up the M1 to go head to head against Newcastle Jets on April 30.

The Mariners’ hopes of finals football is still alive so were they able to boost their chances or did the Jets spoil the party?

Network 10 have also added to their extensive football library with a new show – Round Ball Rules.

Round Ball Rules sees 10’s football team dissect all the latest talking points from Australia and around the globe.

Sydney FC and Melbourne City take on Asia’s best

Sydney FC and Melbourne City were greeted with an intense April schedule as they headed to Vietnam and Thailand respectively for their AFC Champions League campaigns.

A grueling schedule saw both teams play all their group stage matches in just over a fortnight with an average of three days rest between each fixture.

Melbourne City had to navigate their way through a group that featured Thai side BG Pathum, South Korean club, Jeonnam Dragons and Filipino team, United City.

Meanwhile, for Sydney FC it was a case of déjà vu as they were dealt an almost identical group from their last ACL foray as they came up against Jeonbuk, Yokohama F. Marinos and Vietnamese debutants, Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

Bellator Bonanza

They say when it pours, it rains. Well, that was the case with Bellator after we were treated to three events in the space of a fortnight earlier this month.

It all began with Bellator 277: McKee vs Pitbull 2 where Brazilian Patricio Pitbull was looking to regain his Featherweight belt after falling to AJ McKee last year.

The action carried through into the following weekend as a rare double header was served up at the Neal Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu.

First up was Bellator 278: Velasquez vs Carmouche before a highly anticipated rematch in Bellator 279 a day later as Aussie star, Arlene Blencowe, sought revenge against Cris Cyborg.

FA Cup: Semi Finals Wrap

An action packed Easter weekend saw the finalists of the FA Cup decided. The first of the semi-finals saw Liverpool and Manchester City battle it out at Wembley after only squaring off in the Premier League the weekend before.

A day later and it was Chelsea and Crystal Palace who faced off for that elusive spot in the Cup Final next month.

