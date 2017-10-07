Sky Blues handed Big Blue win

Despite an energetic Melbourne Victory, the light blues came out on top after a good looking cross from Luke Wilkshire ricocheted off Thomas Deng's foot to shoot past their own goalkeeper.



It was a tight game for both sides and despite Victory missing Mark Milligan, James Troisi and Kosta Barbarouses to international duty, they lead strong in the first half, catching old sparring partners and current champs, Sydney FC off guard. It took 20 minutes for the defending champions to match pace and intensity with Victory, and 25 minutes before new signing Mierzejewski tested a keeper after combining with Ninkovic.



"I thought, to be fair, we were a little rusty", Sydney FC Veteran Alex Wilkinson admitted.



Victory put a stop to FC increasing this lead with Bobo, Brillante and Mierzejewski all wound up on goal, but all were denied.



Wilkinson was clear, "A lot of improvement but a decent start".





