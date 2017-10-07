Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Sky Blues handed Big Blue win

Sky Blues handed Big Blue win

Grand Final redemption missed due to own goal

Despite an energetic Melbourne Victory, the light blues came out on top after a good looking cross from Luke Wilkshire ricocheted off Thomas Deng's foot to shoot past their own goalkeeper.

It was a tight game for both sides and despite Victory missing Mark Milligan, James Troisi and Kosta Barbarouses to international duty, they lead strong in the first half, catching old sparring partners and current champs, Sydney FC off guard. It took 20 minutes for the defending champions to match pace and intensity with Victory, and 25 minutes before new signing Mierzejewski tested a keeper after combining with Ninkovic.

"I thought, to be fair, we were a little rusty", Sydney FC Veteran Alex Wilkinson admitted. 

Victory put a stop to FC increasing this lead with Bobo, Brillante and Mierzejewski all wound up on goal, but all were denied.

Wilkinson was clear, "A lot of improvement but a decent start".

Melbourne Victory take on Melbourne City, broadcast LIVE on ONE and streamed LIVE on tenplay.com.au from 7pm AEDT, Saturday 14 October

Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April