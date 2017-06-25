Rossi wins thriller in Assen

Valentino Rossi has taken out the Dutch Grand Prix in thrilling fashion - narrowly edging out Danilo Petrucci to secure his tenth career win at Assen.



Rossi finished the race less than a bike-length ahead of his Ducati rival Petrucci, while defending world champion Marc Marquez rounded out the podium.



This win helped "The Doctor" to move into third in the world championship race, behind new leader Andrea Dovizioso - after Maverick Vinales crashed out of the race.



In the early stages of the race, French rider Johann Zarco was in control - as the rookie took advantage of his first career pole position to take the lead on the first lap of the Dutch Grand Prix



There was constant pressure at the front of the pack as Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi and Danilo Petrucci joined Zarco to establish a clear pack of four riders after five laps.



As the laps ticked on, the front four started to drift away from the pack - while Andrea Dovizioso sat in fifth, biding his time and waiting for an opportunity to join the front-runners.



Maverick Vinales started the race in eleventh after a poor showing in qualifying, but the young Yamaha rider methodically worked through the field, rising from 10th into 5th, passing Dovizioso on Lap 11.



Then, disaster struck for Vinales - as he crashed out of the race and control of the world championship lead in the process.



Shortly after, Yamaha teammate Rossi made his push for the race lead - as Zarco started to lose pace and drop away from the front four.



At the halfway point of the race, there was only half a second separating Rossi from Marquez and Petrucci, who would not let "The Doctor" pull away.



With eight laps remaining, the heavens opened ever so slightly and rain began to pour - adding an extra element of difficulty to the race and allowing the field to catch up to the race leaders who slowed their pace by as much as two seconds a lap.



This is when Zarco chose to come into the pits to change bikes, a strategy which did not pay dividends for the Frenchman - as he plumetted down the field and lost pace with the leaders.



Rossi and Petrucci adapted to the damp conditions better than most - and the two Italians began to duel out the front of the field - but Rossi looked to be in control, holding off his rival at every turn.



One rider who took advantage of the wet conditions was Andrea Dovizioso, who blitzed through the field to challenge the front three - and with six laps remaining, he had moved past Marquez to snag third.



Cal Crutchlow was another to emerge in the wet, as the British rider was five seconds off the pace with four laps remaining - and by the time the final lap had started, Crutchlow was looking likely to podium.



However, in the pandemonium of the final lap - Marquez surged back in front of Crutchlow and Dovizioso to secure third place, while Rossi and Petrucci duked it out in front.



When the chequered flag dropped, it was Rossi who emerged victorious - finishing 0.06s ahead of Petrucci in a nail-biting finish.



Marquez finished only 0.04s ahead of Crutchlow who finished in fourth, while Andrea Dovizioso finished fifth - good enough to gain the lead in the world championship race.



Aussie rider Jack Miller was over 20 seconds off the pace, but managed to finish the race in sixth - and he finished 13 seconds clear of Karel Abraham and Loris Baz who finished in seventh and eighth respectively.



Andrea Iannone finished ninth, while Aleix Espargaro rounded out the top ten.