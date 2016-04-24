Rossi reigns in Spain

Valentino Rossi has returned to form with a dominant display, winning the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of rivals Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez.



The man they call "The Doctor" was back to his clinical best at Jerez, riding a near-perfect ride from flag to flag. The only hiccup in Rossi's perfect day was on the opening lap, when his team-mate Jorge Lorenzo momentarily passed him for the race lead.



However, Rossi quickly snatched the lead back and roared into the horizon - with Lorenzo being left in his wake.



Honda's Marc Marquez was competitive early, as he pushed his bike to the limit to try to take second place from Lorenzo, but ultimately lacked the pace to keep up with the Yamaha.



As the race wore on, Rossi continued to pull away from the pack, while Lorenzo and Marquez seemed to be locked into the podium positions, as the riders looked content to consolidate their World Championship points.



Marquez's team-mate Dani Pedrosa finished the race in fourth position, followed by the Suzuki duo of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.



It was a day to forget for the Ducati team, as Andrea Dovizioso was forced to end his race early due to bike problems, while Andrea Iannone finished the race in seventh position.



Pol Espargaro (Monster Yamaha), Eugene Laverty (Aspar Team) and Hector Barbera (Avintia) rounded out the top ten for the day, while Australian rider Jack Miller finished in 17th, just outside of the points.