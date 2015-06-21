Rosberg wins Austrian GP in Mercedes one-two



Nico Rosberg has won the Austrian Grand Prix in convincing fashion, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton completing a Mercedes one-two in the race.



The German driver finished 3.8 seconds ahead of Hamilton, with Brazilian driver Felipe Massa finishing in third place, 17 seconds behind the leader.



This marked Rosberg's third race of the 2015 season, following victories in Spain and Monaco - successfully locking out his team-mate from securing maximum points in the European swing of the F1 calendar thus far.



Hamilton started the day in pole-position, but a quick start from Rosberg saw the German pass the Brit and move into the lead, which was maintained through safety car, as Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and McLaren's Fernando Alonso had a nasty crash on the opening crash.



Once both drivers were ushered to safety, and cars were towed - Rosberg stretched his lead over Hamilton, which he was unable to close for the remainder of the race.



While the gap between Rosberg and Hamilton was consistent - it wasn't until Hamilton was charged with a five second penalty for crossing the pit lane exit line that saw Rosberg move into complete control of the race, as the German cruised to victory by eight seconds.



It wasn't as easy for fellow German driver Sebastian Vettel, who looked certain to secure a position on the podium before a disaster pit-stop of 13 seconds saw him fall behind the Williams of Felipe Massa.



Although the Ferrari of Vettel pushed the Brazilian driver in the closing stages, Massa managed to hang on and secure his first podium finish of 2015.



Massa's Williams team-mate Valteri Bottas finished the race in fifth position after a slow start, while Force India's Nico Hulkenberg finished in sixth - ahead of the Lotus of Pastor Maldonado.



Teenage sensation Max Verstappen finished in eighth, while Sergio Perez crossed the line in ninth.



Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo closed out the points in tenth, after an impressive drive saw him work his way through the field after starting the race from 18th, as well as serving a five-second time penalty in the pits.