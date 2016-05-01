Rosberg makes it seven straight in Sochi

This extends Rosberg's winning streak to seven successive races and gives Rosberg a 43-point lead over his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the driver standings.



The race started in chaos, as Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel crashed out of the race on the first lap after contact with Red Bull's Daniil Kvyat for the second consecutive race, which saw the German exit his car in an expletive-laden fury.



As racing resumed, it was Hamilton who capitalised on this carnage - as the reigning world champion rose from 10th on the grid to fourth within four laps and once all drivers had pitted, Hamilton miraculously had his eyes on his Mercedes team-mate in the lead.



However, with a lead of over 10 seconds for the majority of the race - as well as a water pressure issue, Hamilton was unable to threaten Rosberg, who crossed the line 25 seconds clear of his team-mate.



Finishing just behind the Mercedes duo was Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, who also sits in third position in the driver standings, 14 points behind Lewis Hamilton.



The Williams pair of Valterri Bottas and Felipe Massa finished the race in fourth and fifth, while McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button secured their first points of the season by finishing in sixth and tenth respectively.



Renault's Kevin Magnussen also finished in the points for the first time in 2016 by finishing seventh, while Haas's Romain Grosjean and Force India's Sergio Perez completed the top ten.



Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished the race outside of the points in twelfth, but sits in fourth place in the driver standings for the season.