Rosberg extends championship lead in Baku

With a dominant display at the European Grand Prix in Baku, Nico Rosberg has extended his championship lead over Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to 24 points.



After starting the race from pole position, Rosberg led the race on every lap and finished over 16 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in second place, while Force India's Sergio Perez completed the podium.



Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen crossed the line in fourth place, while Hamilton finished fifth - and both drivers struggled with car issues due to new rules on radio communication.



The changes in radio regulations mean that drivers are unable to ask their teams about car-related issues during the race, which was a source of frustration for both Raikkonen and Hamilton.



Fortunately for Hamilton, he was able to eventually work out the issues with his ERS and finish the race ahead of the Williams of Valerri Bottas, who finished in sixth.



The Red Bull duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were the next two to cross the line - however, a two strategy could have been costly for the pair, as all other teams ahead of the Red Bulls had opted for a one stop race.



Force India's Nico Hulkenberg finished the race in ninth, while the Williams of Felipe Massa finished off the points by finishing in tenth.