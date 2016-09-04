Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Rosberg closes Championship gap in Italy

Rosberg closes Championship gap in Italy

Nico Rosberg has won the Italian Grand Prix in a dominant fashion, cutting Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton's world championship lead to two points.

This victory was Rosberg's first ever win at Monza - and also marked his 50th career podium finish in Formula 1, where he was joined by Hamilton who finished in second.

Sebastian Vettel finished third to complete the podium, sending the Ferrari faithful into a frenzy by breaking out into song during the trophy presentation.

For Rosberg, it was a masterclass - as he capitalised on a poor start from Hamilton to take the lead at the first turn, which he did not relinquish for the rest of the race.

Hamilton's subpar start saw him drop from pole-position down into sixth - but managed to quickly pass both Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo to move into fourth.

The Mercedes garage opted for a two-stop strategy, while the Ferrari's went with a three-stop plan - which was enough to allow Hamilton to leap-frog both Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, who finished the race in fourth.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth after a breath-taking late overtake on the Williams of Valtteri Bottas, who crossed the line in sixth.

Teenage sensation Max Verstappen finished seventh, while Force India's Sergio Perez finished eighth.

After announcing that he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the year, Felipe Massa finished the race in ninth, while Nico Hulkenberg was the last of the point-scorers in tenth.

Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April