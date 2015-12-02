Farewell Livery for Jack Daniels Racing

Jack Daniel’s Racing will sport a one-off farewell livery at this weekend’s season ending event on the streets of Sydney Olympic Park, with a revised paint scheme that gives a nod to the original colours first raced in V8 Supercars a decade ago.

The brand entered the sport in 2006 with Perkins Motorsport drivers Steven Richards and Paul Dumbrell, with cues from that livery set to feature on the side of Rick Kelly’s Nissan Altima.

Also highlighted on the roof of the car are the names of all of the employees of Brown-Forman Australia, the parent company of Jack Daniel’s, a list of all drivers who have represented the brand over the past ten years, as well the names of current Nissan Motorsport staff.

The car will also carry significant signage from Network 10, which is an extension of the personal relationship Kelly has had throughout the season 2015.

The weekend schedule is set to include three half-hour practice sessions on Friday, a further 20 minute long practice on Saturday, ahead of twin 10 minute qualifying sessions and 125km races, then 20 minutes of qualifying, a top-ten shootout, and the final 250km race on Sunday.

JACK DANIEL'S RACING QUOTEBOARD

Rick Kelly - #15 Nissan Altima

“It’s the last round of the championship this weekend at Sydney Olympic Park which means it’s the last opportunity for us to showcase the great relationship we’ve had with Jack Daniel’s, who have been in our sport for ten years,” said Rick Kelly.

“This weekend for us is a real celebration of that time, and as it draws to conclusion we thought it would be great to do something a bit special.

“The design on my car references the 2006 Jack Daniel’s livery, recreating the same scheme that first introduced the brand to the sport.

“The car also features the names of all the staff members from Brown-Forman as well as every driver that has raced for Jack Daniel’s racing over the last decade.

“There are some great names of full-time drivers and co-drivers including international names like Andretti.

“Sure it’s sad for the relationship to come to an end, but to have a brand like Jack Daniel’s in our sport for such a long time, it’s great to be able to look back on their ten year involvement with the sport.”

On Network 10 branding on the Nissan Altima-

“From my point of view, the relationship that the team and I have developed with Network 10 this year, as one of the telecast partners of the sport, has been a very exciting one,” said Kelly.

“I have enjoyed my role throughout the six events that Network 10 has worked with the sport this year.

“It’s been good to deliver to the fans some of the behind the scenes aspects of the sport that people generally don’t get to see.

“So for us to continue building that relationship by actually having some branding on the car, it’s very exciting to represent Network 10.

“Over the years I have had the chance to work with some amazing companies, some amazing brands, but I’ve never the chance to work with the network this closely.

“The entire team at 10 have been very supportive and very, very good to work with and this is just an extension of, the great relationship that we’ve got.

“I’m very fortunate that they wanted to partner with us in this way and have their brand on our car, it’s going to be an exciting weekend.”



