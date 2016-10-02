Sport

Ricciardo takes out the Malaysian Grand Prix

It was a race filled with spins, sparks and flames with Ricciardo taking out the trophy in the end

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has fought hard and taken out the incident-filled Malaysian Grand Prix. 

It was drama from the start of the race with Roseberg pushed into a spin by Vettel after the Ferrari driver made a disastrous play at Turn 1. Vettel was forced out with damage to the front left suspension, while Roseberg dropped back to seventeenth position.

Early leader Lewis Hamilton was taken out of the race with 16 laps to go after his engine spectacularly caught fire. This left Ricciardo and team-mate Max Verstappen to battle for the win in the final laps, resuting in a one-two finish for Red Bull.

Malaysian GP 2016

Despite collecting a 10-second time penalty after a clash with Raikkonen, Rosberg was able to finish in third position extending his championship lead over fellow Mercedes team-mate Hamilton to 23 points.

Kimi Raikkon for Ferrari was able to recover after the early clash with Rosberg and still finish strong in fourth place. 

Ricciardo has now claimed his fourth win of his F1 career and has moved up to third position overall in the driver standing for 2016. 

Malaysian GP 2016

