Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Relentless All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup

Relentless All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup

The All Blacks have secured the Bledisloe Cup with a dominant 29-9 victory over the Wallabies, extending their 13-year reign by another year.

The All Blacks have secured the Bledisloe Cup with a dominant 29-9 victory over the Wallabies, extending their 13-year reign by another year.

Israel Dagg starred for the All Blacks, as the winger scored two of his sides four tries on the evening to ensure his side would take home the silverware.

There was a lot of intensity in the early moments of the match, as the Wallabies attempted to stand up the the physicality of the All Blacks forward pack - which paid early dividends when Australia forced a couple of early turnovers.

However, the Wallabies could not capitalise on their early intensity - and in the 7th minute, the All Blacks broke the deadlock through Israel Dagg, who was spectacular on the wing for New Zealand.

Bernard Foley added two penalty goals for the Wallabies, while Beauden Barrett slotted one for New Zealand to put the home team ahead 10-6.

In the 21st minute, Israel Dagg broke the game open with his second try of the evening - extending the All Blacks lead to nine points.

But there was hope in the Australian side, as a 54-metre penalty goal from debutant Reece Hodge saw the Wallabies draw within six points going into the major break.

For all the defensive intensity of the Wallabies - they could not manage to find any attacking spark, outside of a Will Genia line-break early in the second half.

Within minutes, the All Blacks managed to gain some breathing room when Julian Savea crossed over for a try in the 47th minute, putting his team ahead 22-9.

When New Zealand forward Sam Cane crashed over in the 65th minute for his sides fourth try  - the result was put beyond doubt, as the All Blacks extended their lead to 20 point.

The Wallabies searched late for a consolation try - and Nick Phipps looked likely, but an untimely fumble saw him knock the ball on over the try-line, leaving his side without a major score for the evening.


Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April