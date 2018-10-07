Sport

EpisodesFootballBellator MMAFormula 1
More
Back

Superb Wallabies fight back to beat Pumas

Superb Wallabies fight back to beat Pumas

Passionate Cheika team talk inspires brilliant comeback

Five unanswered 2nd half tries sealed a fantastic victory against Argentina 34-45.

It was the classic tale of two-halves as the Pumas stunned the Wallabies with two tries in the first 4 minutes. 

Australia were once again slow to start, with missed tackles and poor defending allowing the Pumas to run riot in the first half. 

A Micheael Hooper try was the only ray of light as the Wallabies went in 31-7 down.

However a fiery Michael Cheika team talk at the break inspired the Wallabies to an excellent five 2nd half tries.

Izack Rodda charged down a Pumas kick to give the Wallabies hope at the start of the half. 


Excellent running from Israel Folou, an unstoppable drive from Pocock and 2 flowing tries from Dane Haylett-Petty completed the turnaround.

Bernard Foley's penalty kick with 6 minutes to go meant the Wallabies could relax and ensure they wouldn't end up with the wooden spoon for the first time in the Rugby Championship's 6-year history.

The action continues as the Wallabies take on the All Blacks, broadcast LIVE on TEN and streamed LIVE on tenplay, 4.30pm Saturday 27th October 2018



Sport in June: Wrap
NEXT STORY

Sport in June: Wrap

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sport in June: Wrap

    Sport in June: Wrap

    There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup
    Sport in July

    Sport in July

    A massive month of sport is ahead on 10
    Sport in May: Wrap

    Sport in May: Wrap

    It was another action-packed month of sport as we review all the action from May on 10 play.
    Sport in June

    Sport in June

    Football fans will be treated to the very best with the Socceroos, CommBank Matildas and Australia U23's all in action in June live on 10 play and Paramount+
    Sport in April: Wrap

    Sport in April: Wrap

    Catch up with all the action from April