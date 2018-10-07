Superb Wallabies fight back to beat Pumas

Five unanswered 2nd half tries sealed a fantastic victory against Argentina 34-45.



It was the classic tale of two-halves as the Pumas stunned the Wallabies with two tries in the first 4 minutes.



Australia were once again slow to start, with missed tackles and poor defending allowing the Pumas to run riot in the first half.



A Micheael Hooper try was the only ray of light as the Wallabies went in 31-7 down.



However a fiery Michael Cheika team talk at the break inspired the Wallabies to an excellent five 2nd half tries.





Izack Rodda charged down a Pumas kick to give the Wallabies hope at the start of the half.



Excellent running from Israel Folou, an unstoppable drive from Pocock and 2 flowing tries from Dane Haylett-Petty completed the turnaround.



Bernard Foley's penalty kick with 6 minutes to go meant the Wallabies could relax and ensure they wouldn't end up with the wooden spoon for the first time in the Rugby Championship's 6-year history.