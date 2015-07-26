Pumas V Wallabies Game Wrap Up

With five new inclusions into the line-up, the Wallabies were out to prove a point of redemption. Having suffered a loss to the All Blacks within last week’s opening match, the Pumas were determined to keep their Rugby Championship campaign alive; with the help of their home crowd.



The Pumas kicked off the test match with Wallaby Greg Holmes responding swiftly making a clean break within the opening stages. The Australian side making metre after metre, dominating in possession; leaving the Pumas in disbelief. Though drama would begin to unfold for the away side, with errors by Israel Folau and also concussion concerns for Matt Toomua, who was promptly replaced by Quade Cooper. Despite setbacks, the Wallabies were showing no signs of slowing down.

The Wallabies opened the scoreboard which placed them ahead after just fifteen minutes of play. The Pumas would prove to be their own worst enemy in the first half, giving away mindless penalties and granting the Australian side to be in front in more ways than one. However the Pumas would be then graced with a penalty conversion by Nicolás Sánchez putting points on the board, and placing the side back into the game. Yet Australia would soon retaliate, as Foley would extend the Wallabies lead; in conjunction with penalty conversion due to a Pumas infringement. With both teams heading into the sheds, it would be Australia leading at half time 8 points to 6.

As both sides took their places for the beginning of the second half, Wallabies Coach Michael Chekia was forced to make some unscheduled changes introducing Scott Sio into the match due to a failed concussion test with James Slipper. Any hope to turn the game around for the Pumas quickly faded as Tevita Kuridani was able to score his second try within the test match, while Argentinean skipper Agustin Creevy provided the Wallabies with an opportunity to take advantage of a penalty within the breakdown of the play.

Top performers Bernard Foley and David Pocock proved instrumental for the Wallabies. Though it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Australian side as they led 11 points to 6. Quad Cooper had a close call as he was almost sent from the field for a high shot but was lucky to escape with just a yellow card.

With time running out, the Pumas were not able to retain the lead while the Wallabies moved from strength to strength with the introduction of Dean Mumm into play within the final stage of the match. Though it would be Adam Ashely-Cooper who would deliver the harsh final blow to the Pumas, crossing within the final stages of the match. The Wallabies convincingly defeating the Argentinean Pumas 34 points to 9, making the side undefeated thus far in the Championship.



With the 2015 Bledisloe Cup in sight, the Wallabies will take on the arch rivals the New Zealand All Blacks in hopes to retain the Championship; for the first time in since 2011.