Pietersen’s association with TEN follows today’s announcement that he will join the Melbourne Stars to play in the 2014-15 Big Bash League season.

In addition to Pietersen providing expert commentary for some of the season’s major matches, he will also wear a microphone on the field during play and don a helmet camera while batting, allowing cricket fans unprecedented coverage of the matches.

Pietersen saidhe was looking forward to a big summer down under.

“I am excited to be heading to Australia for the summer and to be working with Network Ten during the 2014-15 KFC T20 Big Bash League. I am looking forward to the season ahead with the Melbourne Stars and also giving it a crack in the commentary box with Aussie greats Ponting, Gilchrist, Fleming and Waugh," he said.

“The Big Bash atmosphere is good fun and great viewing for cricket fans. I am looking forward to having some fun on and off the field,” he said.

Network Ten Head of Sport, David Barham, said Pietersen's involvement bolsters the broadcast.

“The inclusion of Kevin Pietersen in TEN’s commentary team ensures that our coverage of the KFC T20 Big Bash League remains a first-class television experience for viewers. The inclusion of a microphone and helmet camera, which will be utilised by Pietersen during the matches, adds yet another dimension to TEN’s coverage and allows all the action to be captured firsthand.”

The 2014-15 KFC T20 Big Bash League will be broadcast live and exclusively on TEN from December 2014.