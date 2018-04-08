Cal Crutchlow takes out his third GP

With changing weather conditions in the lead-up to the race, more and more drivers exited the grid to the pit favouring the switch to dry tyres. This left Miller’s Ducati GP17 the only bike on the grid in his well-earned pole position. After an almost 20-minute delay to the start of the race due to safety concerns, and the race reduced to 24 laps, the grid was re-arranged leaving a 30m gap between the Aussie and the rest of the pack.



"Not fair that 22 riders made a wrong choice, for the show for sure is not good, it will not be a normal grid." Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti.



Seconds before the rescheduled start to the race, Marquez stalled and with remarkable composure, bump-started his Honda and was ready to go.



Miller with his enviable grid position was able to hold lap one but an aggressive Marquez took the lead on the second, only to be deemed a ride-though, dropping him to 19th place, taking him well out of the battle for pole position. In total, Marquez receives an incredible three penalties throughout the race, so despite being the fastest man on the track, has an extreme battle on his hands to win this one.



Miller, Alex Rins, Johahn Zarko and Crutchlow broke away out front of the pack early and battled for the remainder of the race.



With three laps to go Zarco leads and Miller, despite the initial 30m advantage drops to fourth place. Marquez has battled back to sixth place and shows no sign of giving in, but it is Crutchlow who has been able to fight of every attempt from Zarko to take the race.



Final standings have Crutchlow is first, Zarko second and Rins in third.



Marquez is handed a 30-second penalty for “irresponsible riding” which drops him of points range.

This was one race no one could have predicted.







